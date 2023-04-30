What's new

Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,540
11
32,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales

Anwar Iqbal Published April 28, 2023 Updated 3 days ago

LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x
WASHINGTON: Pakistan urged the United States on Thursday to restore military financing and sales suspended by the Trump administration as a senior US official acknowledged the importance of this bilateral relationship in a key strategic region.
“It is important that the US restores — for Pakistan — Foreign Military Financing and Foreign Military Sales, suspended by the previous administration,” Masood Khan, Pakistan’s envoy in Washington, said at a seminar in Washington.
US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Elizabeth Horst, however, focused on the need to help rebuild the troubled Pakistani economy and urged Islamabad to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to do so.
“The reforms that Pakistan and the IMF agreed to are not easy,” she said. “But it’s crucial that Pakistan take these actions to bring the country back to sound financial footing, avoid falling into further debt, and grow Pakistan’s economy.”
Washington asks Islamabad to implement ‘tough reforms’ agreed with IMF
Click to expand...
Since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US-Pakistan relationship has been stuck in a prolonged period of uncertainty. Intensified US competition with China has further strained Pakistan’s relations with the United States, as did the country’s deteriorating economy.



But recently, there has been an increase in high-level diplomatic engagements and dialogues focused on trade, energy, education, health, and defence.
The half-day conference at Wilson Centre, Washington, focused on how the US-Pakistan relationship can be crafted against the backdrop of multiple challenging developments.
Ambassador Khan not only emphasised the need to rejuvenate once close relations between the United States and Pakistan but also underlined the role Washington can play in easing tensions between India and Pakistan.
“We do value the US encouragement to India and Pakistan to engage. But beyond that, the US could act as a catalyst to help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which has kept the region on the brink of war,” he said.
Responding to a question, Ambassador Khan said that Pakistan placed its first order for Russian oil and did so in consultation with the US government.
He also spoke about the role Pakistan can play in bringing stability to Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan’s stability is imperative, first and foremost, for its own people who have suffered grievously over the past four decades,” he said.
Noting that the United States and China were both concerned about the growth of terrorism in Afghanistan, he said: “Let’s work together to eliminate this threat. Today it is a threat for Pakistan and Afghanistan; if unchecked, it will spread to other parts of the region and beyond.”
Ms Horst also covered this issue, noting that both the US and Pakistan “want a region where terrorists pose no threats and borders are respected.”
Underlining the need to look beyond the challenges, Ms Horst urged both nations to work together on economy, trade, investment, regional stability, and especially on global challenges like the climate and health.
She, however, acknowledged that “the question on everybody’s mind right now is Pakistan’s immediate economic situation.” The United States, she said, “shares concerns about the sustainability of Pakistan’s current economic path” and “we also know that this economic situation has very personal consequences for tens of millions of Pakistanis who are tightening their belts”.
The United States, she said, would continue to support Pakistan through technical engagements and assistance, “particularly when it comes to encouraging Pakistan to enact policies that promote an open and fair, transparent business climate”.
Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2023
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
3,355
5
7,503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
bas-kar-bhai-crying-animated-characters-meme-template.jpeg
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,925
-1
7,319
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Fucking hell man, instead of focusing on fixing the country, which could potentially earn the right people many folds what the US would offer as aid, and we will actually be respected in the world, these cheap generals are selling our country for some quick buck. I would say shame on them, but they are certified haramis.
 
AA_

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
994
-4
1,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
As an American, why do you need the military equipment when you’re talking about peace for the next 100 years with your biggest enemy. Why do you need modern military equipment when you secretly bring in your worst enemy journalists and answer their questions and explain your willingness to take a backseat to their hegemonic designs on the region? I’m sorry, in the words of Andrew Tate, you’re a brokie. We have everything with need from our slaves at the minimum cost. We can’t spare anymore equipment as it’s going to folks that are actually fighting for their country cough Ukrainians cough.

Don’t beg us for any more free stuff, beghairets!

/////

For those who don’t speak American, let me translate: you no good beghairets beggers fix your own house first. Have some shame!

She, however, acknowledged that “the question on everybody’s mind right now is Pakistan’s immediate economic situation.” The United States, she said, “shares concerns about the sustainability of Pakistan’s current economic path” and “we also know that this economic situation has very personal consequences for tens of millions of Pakistanis who are tightening their belts”.
The United States, she said, would continue to support Pakistan through technical engagements and assistance, “particularly when it comes to encouraging Pakistan to enact policies that promote an open and fair, transparent business climate”.
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,925
-1
7,319
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AA_ said:
As an American, why do you need the military equipment when you’re talking about peace for the next 100 years with your biggest enemy. Why do you need modern military equipment when you secretly bring in your worst enemy journalists and answer their questions and explain your willingness to take a backseat to their hegemonic designs on the region? I’m sorry, in the words of Andrew Tate, you’re a brokie. We have everything with need from our slaves at the minimum cost. We can’t spare anymore equipment as it’s going to folks that are actually fighting for their country cough Ukrainians cough.

Don’t beg us for any more free stuff, beghairets
Click to expand...
To use them against Pakistanis if we step out of line and demand freedom from these harmkhors.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales
Replies
4
Views
193
tman786
T
ghazi52
US fears vulnerability may force Pakistan deeper into debt
Replies
8
Views
215
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'End of American domination': Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia restore ties
Replies
10
Views
568
VCheng
VCheng
R
China-Pakistan: Beijing to "Further Deepen and Expand" Ties, Support Pak "Financial Stability"
2
Replies
25
Views
523
SoulSpokesman
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US Centcom commander ‘satisfied’ with Pak nuclear program
Replies
2
Views
280
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom