Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales

As an American, why do you need the military equipment when you’re talking about peace for the next 100 years with your biggest enemy. Why do you need modern military equipment when you secretly bring in your worst enemy journalists and answer their questions and explain your willingness to take a backseat to their hegemonic designs on the region? I’m sorry, in the words of Andrew Tate, you’re a brokie. We have everything with need from our slaves at the minimum cost. We can’t spare anymore equipment as it’s going to folks that are actually fighting for their country cough Ukrainians cough.



Don’t beg us for any more free stuff, beghairets!



For those who don’t speak American, let me translate: you no good beghairets beggers fix your own house first. Have some shame!



She, however, acknowledged that “the question on everybody’s mind right now is Pakistan’s immediate economic situation.” The United States, she said, “shares concerns about the sustainability of Pakistan’s current economic path” and “we also know that this economic situation has very personal consequences for tens of millions of Pakistanis who are tightening their belts”.

The United States, she said, would continue to support Pakistan through technical engagements and assistance, “particularly when it comes to encouraging Pakistan to enact policies that promote an open and fair, transparent business climate”.