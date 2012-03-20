Pakistan Unique mere '1' Seat winner Chaos Culture

Democratic system is a very simple system , where you hand over the power to the most popular political party

It is a very simple system, you give every one an opinion and then based on will of majority decisions are made



Pakistan also has a democratic system however , it has a very unique hinderance. Typically a winning party has support of 150-170 political seats on average



It is a big figure , however in Pakistan mere '1' Seat winner carry a long term damaging impact. The 1 or 2 seat winners often play a game of selling their seat to the party in Almost advantage in order to form a government.



Logically one has to ask , this process does not appears very democratic because a 1-2 seat winner vs 150 seat winner should dictate policies and get TV coverage.



However in Pakistan we see these 1-2 seat winners , actively playing anti Pakistani Game , Demonstrating and going up against Army



In Western World , the 1-2 Seat winners are considered an after thought , and no TV channel gives them consideration as they merely have any support in whole Pakistan



In Western world , most political parties which have less then 1%-2% Support quietly and shamefully apologize and backout of political contention , however in Pakistan we have a case with the 1%-2% Try to become rock stars and get 90-95% TV coverage because they have anti Pakistan Agenda





In Pakistan , we have 20-30 such 1% players or 0.5% players who come sit together and then they call themselves as a political voice, it is very unique behavior only in Pakistan. Most western societies the 1% seat winners are barely even invited to any political debate because they do not qualify on minimum criteria for various Network TV who want to focus on people with 40%-60% support in nation