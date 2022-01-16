What's new

Pakistan under terror scrutiny again after hostage drama in US to free prisoner

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is again under scrutiny for its global terrorism footprint after an FBI team shot dead a man who took hostages in a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American neuroscientist serving a 86-year sentence on terrorism-related charges.
Islamabad has repeatedly demanded Washington free Siddiqui, a cause celebre in Pakistan and its extremist circles. The latest episode in US-Pakistan terrorism wrangles began on Saturday morning when a man took four Jewish hostages in a synagogue in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, demanding authorities free his “sister” Aafia Siddiqui, who is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center 22 miles away in Carswell.


During a 12-hour stand-off, a lawyer for Aafia Siddiqui's family told the media that the perpetrator was not Siddiqui’s brother and “she does not want any violence perpetrated against any human being, especially in her name”.

he hostage taker claimed to be armed with bombs. Late in the ..

Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
 
Texas synagogue siege: British hostage taker named as Malik Faisal Akram - as two teenagers arrested in Manchester
seems of pakistani origin.
 
Except delusional hateful Indians like you and TOI no one has Pakistan under any scrutiny due to this incident. His origin can be Pakistani but he was there due to his British citizenship- if you and TOI were that honest they would have the headline as ‘Britian under terror scrutiny’.
 
u.s. should be putting its grandmother u.k. under scrutiny if anything. anyways, Pakistan is not under any scrutiny much to the dismay of wet dream times of india! :lol:
 
Yo. Do you guys have naswar in India?
 
Indian gov and army commits acts of terrorism and human rights violations every day when will it be put on a watch?

Seems like her mental health is getting worse, perhaps she should be released on compassionate grounds as she no longer poses a threat to anyone.
 
It seems Indians like to both invent and j-off to pornos of their own making
and the depicted female is the Indian audience
 
The usual cheapness for the Indian bastar.ds again. Why these thugs are not banned on PDF remains a mystery.
 
