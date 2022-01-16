Pakistan under terror scrutiny again after hostage drama in US to free prisoner

aryadravida
WASHINGTON: Pakistan is again under scrutiny for its global terrorism footprint after an FBI team shot dead a man who took hostages in a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American neuroscientist serving a 86-year sentence on terrorism-related charges.
Islamabad has repeatedly demanded Washington free Siddiqui, a cause celebre in Pakistan and its extremist circles. The latest episode in US-Pakistan terrorism wrangles began on Saturday morning when a man took four Jewish hostages in a synagogue in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, demanding authorities free his “sister” Aafia Siddiqui, who is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center 22 miles away in Carswell.
During a 12-hour stand-off, a lawyer for Aafia Siddiqui's family told the media that the perpetrator was not Siddiqui’s brother and “she does not want any violence perpetrated against any human being, especially in her name”.
he hostage taker claimed to be armed with bombs. Late in the ..
Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
