Pakistan, UK sign ‘landmark’ pact on repatriation of convicted criminals - NS the master absconder could be the first casuality

Pakistan, UK sign ‘landmark’ pact on repatriation of convicted criminals​

I'm proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends, says British Home Secretary Priti Patel News Desk August 17, 2022British Home Secretary Priti Patel with a Pakistani official. PHOTO: TWITTER/@pritipatelPakistan and the United Kingdom on Wednesday signed the landmark agreement for repatriation of convicted criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan."I'm proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan," British Home Secretary Priti Patel announced in a tweet."This deal shows our #NewPlanForImmigration in action, as we deliver for the British people," she further wrote on her official Twitter handle.The deal will allow Pakistan and the UK to repatriate their convicted criminals. However, it will only allow the repatriation of citizens sentenced by relevant courts.The first round of negotiations on a criminal extradition treaty took place in October 2019.Later in April 2021, the then interior minister, Sheikh Rashid met British High Commission Christian Turner and discussed the repatriation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London after his release from prison on medical grounds.