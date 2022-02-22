Pakistan & Turkey to jointly develop next generation fighters - 5th gen AZM/TFX merger

What's new

Would it not have been prudent to seek China as a partner nation in this, a critically important project? I would have imagined, with the wealth of experience and independence in sovereign foreign policy. China would be the bulletproof partner nation of this Stealth Fighter Program. Even if it were that China partnered as a senior consultant and/or advisor.
 
Good if true. This does not discount the J-35/21 in PAF service as PAF will always want an off the shelf solution in addition to a build type, ie JF17 - J10CP scenario.

I do wonder if Pakistan joining TFX will make things "easier" for Turkey or "more difficult" ie technology access/share issues. The engine for TFX is American right now and unless there is another viable option ( RD-93MA?) or WS-13 - then Pakistan getting the TFX is problematic. The T-129 scenario is still fresh and raw in all our minds.

Can the GE-414 and RD-93MA be interchangeable for this platform ? Normally engines are airframe are coupled together - but if you make a decision in the design phase to have an interchangeable engine then you can factor that into the design very early on.

Lets see - I am sure all these scenarios would have been discussed and game played ...
 
So when the engine issue will arise in this project, Pakistan would again run after China for help and consequently buy J-31/35. Turks will either use US or EU engines in its jet and let me tell you one thing when it comes to EU stuff, it's no different from the US in terms of sanctions. US can easily pressurize any friendly EU country to halt its defense equipment-related supplies to Pakistan.
 
How can that engine intérchangeble ? the engine is different in length and diameter.

For RD 93 MA/ F 414, it can be quite fit with Hurjet engine F404
 
in 2018 Turkey has started developing turbofan engine which is similar to American GE F110 Engine
in 2026 we will see the first prototype of indigenous turbofan engine for the TFX Fighter Jet project


I remind you Turkey is one of a few countries in the world that has single crystal blade and blisk-spool manufacturing technologies for aviation engines
 
I THINK ITS A GOOD NEWS.

Pakistan can't and won't enter in any military aircraft venture without Chinese consent, because Pakistan cannot risk to upset it a friendly country like China, not even for Turkey.

Engine Problem is also a genuine concern, but if we know its a problem then PAF definitely knows it too. So, we should trust PAF and hope they have already ironed it out.

It is a GOOD news, because many senior people here agree that Pakistan cannot develop 5th gen aircraft alone.
 
My brother, an engine of F-110's size would make TFX an aircraft of heavy category like F-15, which TFX is not.
 
Bro, calm down -- Forum Administration is working at the back to sort some stuff out ----

You will get your dedicated thread, just wait

Continue here for now please:

Project Azm: Pakistan's Ambitious Quest to Develop 5th Generation Military Technologies.

this is surprise to 99.9% of ppl.. re-open the thread You can open a new one but wait until Foxtrox go to sleep or working....
defence.pk
 
