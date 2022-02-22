Pakistan & Turkey to jointly develop next generation fighters - 5th gen AZM/TFX merger

Good if true. This does not discount the J-35/21 in PAF service as PAF will always want an off the shelf solution in addition to a build type, ie JF17 - J10CP scenario.



I do wonder if Pakistan joining TFX will make things "easier" for Turkey or "more difficult" ie technology access/share issues. The engine for TFX is American right now and unless there is another viable option ( RD-93MA?) or WS-13 - then Pakistan getting the TFX is problematic. The T-129 scenario is still fresh and raw in all our minds.



Can the GE-414 and RD-93MA be interchangeable for this platform ? Normally engines are airframe are coupled together - but if you make a decision in the design phase to have an interchangeable engine then you can factor that into the design very early on.



Lets see - I am sure all these scenarios would have been discussed and game played ...