Pakistan & Turkey to jointly develop next generation fighters - 5th gen AZM/TFX merger

Battlion25
Good if true. This does not discount the J-35/21 in PAF service as PAF will always want an off the shelf solution in addition to a build type, ie JF17 - J10CP scenario.
I do wonder if Pakistan joining TFX will make things "easier" for Turkey or "more difficult" ie technology access/share issues. The engine for TFX is American right now and unless there is another viable option ( RD-93MA?) or WS-13 - then Pakistan getting the TFX is problematic. The T-129 scenario is still fresh and raw in all our minds.
Can the GE-414 and RD-93MA be interchangeable for this platform ? Normally engines are airframe are coupled together - but if you make a decision in the design phase to have an interchangeable engine then you can factor that into the design very early on.
Lets see - I am sure all these scenarios would have been discussed and game played ...
So when the engine issue will arise again in this project, Pakistan would again run after China for help and consequently buy J-31/35. Turks will either use US or EU engines in its jet and let me tell you one thing when it comes to EU stuff it's no different from the US in terms of sanctions. US can easily pressurize any friendly EU country to halt its defense equipment related supplies to Pakistan.
in 2018 Turkey has started developing turbofan engine which is similar to American GE F110 Engine
in 2026 we will see the first prototype of indigenous turbofan engine for the TFX Fighter Jet mass production
I remind you Turkey is one of a few countries in the world that has single crystal blade and blisk-spool manufacturing technologies for aviation engines
My brother, an engine of F-110's size would make TFX an aircraft of heavy category like F-15, which TFX is not.
