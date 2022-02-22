PAKISTAN, TURKEY TO JOINTLY DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION FIGHTER

This is the program where head of Turkish Aerospace Agency in Pakistan confirms the news
Last edited:
Not sure about the authenticity but if its true it will be a very wise decision by our leadership
I have edited and posted the link of the program.Not sure about the authenticity but if its true it will be a very wise decision by our leadership
Thanks. Fingers crossedI have edited and posted the link of the program.
Where it says we plan to have only one type of 5th Generation jet in our arsenal
1- how accurate is the news