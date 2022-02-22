What's new

PAKISTAN, TURKEY TO JOINTLY DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION FIGHTER

Already posted and being discussed here.

Project Azm: Pakistan's Ambitious Quest to Develop 5th Generation Military Technologies.

I would like to point out that when the nuclear program was ongoing, there were lots of “leaks” which “quoted knowledgeable sources” saying that the program “was dead” “put on the back burner” “people quietly leaving, reassigned”. @JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa) Deflections, misinformation, & other...
Zarvan said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496095628203548675

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496098122812035075


This is the program
1- how accurate is the news
2- very good move honestly right move(good someone has brains)
3- engine from american source may become last minute headache
Either a european engine or ukrain russian or local one is needes
4- we should still work on j35 or chinese fifth gen as back up

Honestly we should collobrate on hurjet too for advance trainer and SAMs

Both countries if pool their sources can bevome formidable defense production due to their large market

Add in azeribhijan and few other close countries like malaysia etx you can form a consortium like europeans do
 
This is a very interesting development,
although many were speculating, and some were assuming the same since months.

What this means is that J-10 will be the last of chineese planes.
The rumor mill regarding China's stealth planes was just that, a rumor mill.

Now, i am wondering as this seems to be the case, how will the engine be procured or manufactured and who will do that?

I am also concerned on the weaponry that will eventually be integrated and used on this plane ? will it be of Turkish origin ?
if that is the case then Turks have some ground to cover.

I am also wondering which Radar and flight control system will be used ?

So, this news items has given rise to more question and answered very few.
 
