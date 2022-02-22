Pakistan - Turkey (PAC-TAI) Collaboration for NGFA-TFX 5th Gen Aircraft l Updates, News & Discussion

IMO, Kotil is a passionate and enthusiastic engineer. He is also one of the most humble corporate manager I have ever seen in my life. This man, spending time with young people and students day and night; also explain TAI's vision and work to people in all panels and programs he attends, at a level that "everyone can understand". He is like a commander who built his own army of engineers. TAI has doubled in 10 years and will double in the next decade.



On the other hand: Even in a project which tender has been completed, field tests have been completed, and which signatures have been signed, if the said cooperation includes a Pakistan-Turkey strategic rapprochement; This can easily bothers many.



I cannot criticize him for his style. But I wish that the parties to be more discreet on an issue that has not yet been fully formalized.