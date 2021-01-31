What's new

Pakistan Turkey Defence Production Updates

ISTANBUL , TURKEY
Mar 30, 2021

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the #Pakistan Armed Forces, General Nadeem Raza visited the Presidency of Defense Industries of Turkey.

He was received by President of the SSB and held a delegation level meeting.


1617122444043.png





1617122520398.png
 
Pakistan signs two contracts worth $33.4 million with Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar Shipyards for 4 ASD tugboats and 2 pilot boats to be delivered in one year.
Maritime Minister Ali H Zaidi invited the Turkish company to build shipyard in Pakistan, transfer technology and share expertise.

Mar 30, 2021

1617123115070.png
 
