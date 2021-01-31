Pakistan Turkey Defence Production Updates

ISTANBUL , TURKEY
Mar 30, 2021
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the #Pakistan Armed Forces, General Nadeem Raza visited the Presidency of Defense Industries of Turkey.
He was received by President of the SSB and held a delegation level meeting.
Mar 30, 2021
