Pakistan, Turkey Agree To Augment Military Cooperation

Pakistan, Turkey Agree To Augment Military Cooperation​

On Jul 5, 2022

Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.
An understanding of this effect was reached during a meeting between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed matters of mutual and professional interest with a special focus on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries.
Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said we highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.
Commander Turkish Land Forces also pledged to play his role in further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

 
Kedikesenfare2 said:
I feel like Pakistan is sharing no technology at all. We need more Pakistani input with regards to missile technology.

Especially ICBM tech because we know you have it...🙂
The less said, the better, specially on public forums.

I don't think we are holding back but there are MTCR constraints.
 

