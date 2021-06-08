Pakistan trying to reach ‘debt for nature’ swap deal with creditors: PM

N.Siddiqui said: Nobody has thought about it except for the PM Imran Khan. This is quite plausible.



Pakistan has the lowest carbon emission in the world but high at risk of global warming and glaciers melting, Pakistan gets 80% of its water in Indus system from the glaciers. Click to expand...

Nice deal, credit where it is due, this is a fantastic initiative and really shows some out of the box thinking. I saw some news stories on this in May. A big thank you to the creditors who are partaking, you’re simultaneously helping us secure debt relief while helping the climate and environment.Great job!Brother I’ve been calling for initiatives for both PR and financial purposes to get EU countries to help us on the basis of climate. It’s fantastic that this government is going a few steps beyond what I thought would be achievable.