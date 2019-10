Pakistan triples duty on Kandahar pomegranates

October 8, 2019Traders and gardeners in southern Kandahar province say Pakistan has tripled export duty on their pomegranates.In this regard, traders and gardeners of fresh fruit in Shah Walikot, Arghandab, Daman and Dand districts have lodged complaints with the provincial government.Faiz Mohammad, a grower in Shah Walikot district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Pakistan recently tripled levy on their fresh fruits.He said in the past Pakistan would charge one vehicle 82,000 rupees but now it charged 242,000 rupees per vehicle.Traders and farmers were concerned about Pakistan’s move and the increase in levy had affected their income.Mohammad said grape exporters raised their voice soon after the import duty was increased, but the matter could not be addressed.The issue was again shared with the deputy governor on Sunday and he assured traders and gardeners of addressing their concern, he said.Haji Mohammad Zahir, another grower from Arghandab district, told Pajhwok that high tax was imposed on their fruits as pomegranate exports kicked off.He said traders and gardeners faced major problems regarding export of pomegranates. He said Pakistan always creates issues in fresh fruit seasons for them.Kandahar fresh fruit association head and trader Haji Nanai Agha termed the issue as a huge concern for them and urged the government to address it as soon as possible.A number of other traders and farmers held similar views and urged the government to address the issue.