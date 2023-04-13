Pakistan Tries To Buy IMF Bailout With 230 Containers Worth Of Weapons To Ukraine

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:



Pakistan can reap huge benefits by actively supporting NATO in Ukraine.



Pakistan must actively join the war against Russia Why is this Indian troll not banned? I have proposed this many months ago.Pakistan can reap huge benefits by actively supporting NATO in Ukraine. Click to expand...

Not really beggers can't be choosersWhat will happen is that Americans will pay a few million in bribes to Pakistani generals and they will sell billions of dollars worth equipment for free as a gift.Don't believe me?Well this has been happening since 1960sPakistan sold it self for free for cento, for penneis for Afghanistan (turkey and Russia charged Americans more while we gave free access) YES FREE ACESS DEPSITE ALL THE DAMAGE TO ROAD INFRASTRUCTUREWe also had free operations and never got paid for those operation (no CSF payment)So yes alot of green cards and alot of illegal money but nothing for PakistanThis is ho corruption works