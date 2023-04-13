What's new

Pakistan Tries To Buy IMF Bailout With 230 Containers Worth Of Weapons To Ukraine

Abdul Rehman Majeed

ThunderCat said:
Pakistan Tries To Buy IMF Bailout With 230 Containers Worth Of Weapons To Ukraine

How reliable is it? If so it's what Pakistan needs to do. This war might be Pakistan's golden opportunity to make sufficient bucks to rescue the economy.
I have proposed this many months ago.

Pakistan can reap huge benefits by actively supporting NATO in Ukraine.

Pakistan must actively join the war against Russia

Why is this Indian troll not banned?
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
I have proposed this many months ago.

Pakistan can reap huge benefits by actively supporting NATO in Ukraine.

Pakistan must actively join the war against Russia

Why is this Indian troll not banned?
Not really beggers can't be choosers

What will happen is that Americans will pay a few million in bribes to Pakistani generals and they will sell billions of dollars worth equipment for free as a gift.


Don't believe me?

Well this has been happening since 1960s

Pakistan sold it self for free for cento, for penneis for Afghanistan (turkey and Russia charged Americans more while we gave free access) YES FREE ACESS DEPSITE ALL THE DAMAGE TO ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE
We also had free operations and never got paid for those operation (no CSF payment)

So yes alot of green cards and alot of illegal money but nothing for Pakistan

