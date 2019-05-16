Pakistan Traditional

3 ways to make the most of falsa season
SONIA ASHRAF
Such a tiny fruit, so many possibilities.
These little babies make a mean juice and sorbet
Ah, the mighty Falsa! That sweet yet tangy fruit makes summer (almost) worth waiting for.
A falsa lover is like a Game of Thrones
fan. We wait impatiently for the season and when it's over, we're left wanting more. Except falsas don't mess with our heads that much. I'm fine with that...
While I derive great pleasure from grabbing falsas by the fistfuls and cramming them in my mouth, I suspected I could get more out of the summer fruit.
I had hoped to go on a culinary adventure - you know, try a savory dish with extracts of falsa, or a dessert like falsa cobbler, but no such luck.
But my search for falsa foods turned out to help in my heart-beating, thirst-quenching mission through the summer months. I tried the three most obvious choices available: juice, sorbet and kulfi
.
Where to go
Wondering how I got hold of this falsa beauty? Read on...
Falsa juice: I decided to hit my go-to juice joint, Greeno's. Their Go Guava juice is my favorite drink and they have amazing smoothies. I found falsa juice at the Greeno's at Dolmen City Mall, but there are branches in The Place and on Khayaban-E-Muhafiz too.
Falsa sorbet: People have been raving about Saydyz's falsa with black salt sorbet, so it made sense to give it a try. They are takeaway and delivery service that can be contacted via their Facebook page
.
Falsa kulfi: I ordered some from Tempting Bites by ZEE. Like Saydyz, they operate via a Facebook page
.
What I ordered
Falsa juice: I decided to grab some falsa juice from Greeno's right after a long, tiring day of work because that's when you really need a pick-me-up. And I got what I asked for!
Sooo... half way through the drink, I realised I forgot to take a picture. Here's what half a cup of falsa juice looks like.
They blend the falsa for the juice so it has an amazing texture and while they offer additions like sugar I opted for au natural and it was good... so good!
Falsa sorbet: Saydyz has the falsa with black salt sorbet and lemme tell you people, you need this in this heat! The black salt was a smart addition because the sweetness of the sorbet could have overpowered the falsa flavor, but the salt kept the the taste on track.
Saydyz's sorbet, people. It's a magical concoction!
Falsa kulfi: ZEE had the kulfi
and... I don't know what to say. Like mango kulfi
I was expecting a twist to the classic treat, but it turned out to be just another sorbet. Perhaps the name threw me off because there was that initial 'what even' reaction. But I had a chat with the owner and she says that kulfi
is what they call sorbet in Delhi and her food is all Delhi style. Still, I think if you're marketing in Karachi... kulfi
s and sorbets are two very different things.
Sorbet or kulfi? Spot the difference! (Saydyz's on the left, Zee's on the right)
The 'kulfi
' was okay, a little too sweet for my liking but I am sure people with a sweet tooth would enjoy it much more.
Damage on the pocket
The falsa kulfi come in little bottles. That meant I had to share!
The regular Greeno's falsa juice was for 240. Saydyz gave half a litre of sorbet for Rs500 but their shipping made the total 850 (which is way too much if you ask me) and Zee's half a dozen kulfi was for Rs750 and Rs900 with delivery.