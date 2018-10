This is a very big hoax created by screaming News Anchors.

The problem is not Imports, but Exports are the main problem. During last governments tenure Exports went from $25 Billion to $20 Billion and at the same time Imports kept increasing. When they came into power the foreign account deficit was $2 Billion which reached to $16 Billion in 2018. So if our Exports would have seen a gradual rise then this would not have been a problem.

But now that the government has reduced gas prices for factories and textile mills have announced to open all closed factories, we might see a slight improvement in it in the next few months.

