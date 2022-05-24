What's new

Pakistan Toyota IMC has Achieved 65 Percent Localization

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,063
4
2,185
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has picked up pace in achieving vehicle production indigenization. In its recent journalists’ meetup, the company apprised the audience about having gained 65 percent localization of parts.


Toyota IMC claims to have arranged for 30+ technical assistance and technology transfer agreements with foreign companies to procure various technologies and parts.

The company boasts the highest localization rate of all automakers except Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC). In an advertisement, Toyota IMC made a bold claim, stating that:

If you touch the Corolla or Yaris, there is a 90 percent chance that you will touch a locally manufactured part.
Click to expand...
While highlighting the cost-breakup, Toyota IMC stated that the vehicle cost is dominated mostly by taxes. It also underlined that better sales also benefit the government in tax collection and that a decline in sales will hurt the government’s revenue.

ALSO READ
Islamabad Police Issues Traffic Plan for PTI’s Upcoming Sit-in
During the event, Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali stated that the company is ramping up its production to meet the rising demand. It plans to produce over 90,000 vehicles in 2022 with 100 percent efficiency and overtime, he added.
propakistani.pk

Toyota IMC has Achieved Over 60 Percent Localization

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has picked up pace in achieving vehicle production indigenization. In its recent journalists' meetup, the company
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

This is still poor btw. In India same Toyota is doing 87% localisation for Yaris model.

carspiritpk.com

Toyota Yaris Sedan in India has a Localization Level of 87% | CarSpiritPK

Toyota launched the 2018 Yaris sedan in India last week with a starting price tag of INR 8.75 lac. The Yaris in Indian market will directly compete against the likes of the Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna…
carspiritpk.com carspiritpk.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
Toyota announces over $100m investment in Pakistan for local production of HEV
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
ACE OF HEARTS
A
RangeMaster
Against expectations, car sales surge in December 2021
Replies
0
Views
280
RangeMaster
RangeMaster
RangeMaster
Against expectations, car sales surge in December 2021
Replies
1
Views
337
AZ1
AZ1
H
Pakistan Exports its First Locally Assembled Vehicle
Replies
3
Views
229
AZMwi
AZMwi
Morpheus
Car Sales Record a 48% YoY Increase in November 2020
Replies
3
Views
413
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom