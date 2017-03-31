What's new

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh 2021 | 3 T20s & 2 Test Cricket matches

Pakistan Cricket Team Tour of Bangladesh

Pakistan to play 3 T20s and 2 Test matches with Bangladesh. Pakistan likely to give more chances to players who did not got chance to play in T20 World cup at Dubai. Hope Bangladesh rise up this time.

The three T20Is will be followed by two Test matches.

Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from 26-30 November and 4-8 December in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the PCB has retained the same team management, which is presently in the United Arab Emirates, barring batting consultant Matthew Hayden who is not available due to prior commitments.

T20I squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir
 
Didn't Bangladesh refuse to come to Pakistan? This government is Dhaka is terrible.
Yet I saw Bangladeshi brothers and sisters celebrating the defeat of Indian at the t20
 
