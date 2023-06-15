What's new

Pakistan tops EU scholarship list worldwide

D

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2023
440
1
581
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan ranked highest in the world followed by India and Bangladesh
Pakistani students have once again topped the Erasmus Mundus scholarship list globally with whopping 192 talented students have been selected to study in European universities.

The EU Pakistan announced on its official Twitter handle on Thursday that Pakistan ranked highest in the world with 192 talented students awarded scholarships, followed by India (174), Bangladesh (140), Mexico (118), and Nigeria (109).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669300403857399812

As many as 2,835 students from 143 countries have been awarded an EU-funded scholarship to start one of 146 Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree programmes.

Last year, 3,013 students from 133 countries were selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master programmes and Pakistan ranked highest in the world

Earlier this year in March, the United States announced 500 new scholarships for university students from the flood-affected districts in Pakistan to assist them in completing their degrees.

Pakistan suffered from the historic monsoon rains and flooding last year that claimed over 1,700 lives, displaced over eight million people and dented the country's economy in 2022.

The scholarships were announced by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome at an event celebrating the achievements of female scholars in honour of International Women’s Day at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad.


www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan tops EU scholarship list worldwide

Pakistani students have once again topped the Erasmus Mundus scholarship list globally with whopping 192 talented students have been selected to study in European universities.The EU Pakistan...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

@-=virus=- @Mirzali Khan @AlKardai @Maula Jatt

Dedicated to my friend @INDIAPOSITIVE
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,627
-40
4,781
Country
India
Location
India
subcontinental gangus have it the worst

then Mexicants

either the rare high IQ African there, nice, or, I suspect it is probably Nigerian gangus

these poor but smart folk are desperate to leave their respective shitholes

ise kehte h brain drain
 
E

epebble

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
2,408
0
1,572
Country
United States
Location
United States
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said:
Pakistan ranked highest in the world followed by India and Bangladesh
Pakistani students have once again topped the Erasmus Mundus scholarship list globally with whopping 192 talented students have been selected to study in European universities.

The EU Pakistan announced on its official Twitter handle on Thursday that Pakistan ranked highest in the world with 192 talented students awarded scholarships, followed by India (174), Bangladesh (140), Mexico (118), and Nigeria (109).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669300403857399812

As many as 2,835 students from 143 countries have been awarded an EU-funded scholarship to start one of 146 Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree programmes.

Last year, 3,013 students from 133 countries were selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master programmes and Pakistan ranked highest in the world

Earlier this year in March, the United States announced 500 new scholarships for university students from the flood-affected districts in Pakistan to assist them in completing their degrees.

Pakistan suffered from the historic monsoon rains and flooding last year that claimed over 1,700 lives, displaced over eight million people and dented the country's economy in 2022.

The scholarships were announced by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome at an event celebrating the achievements of female scholars in honour of International Women’s Day at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad.


www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan tops EU scholarship list worldwide

Pakistani students have once again topped the Erasmus Mundus scholarship list globally with whopping 192 talented students have been selected to study in European universities.The EU Pakistan...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

@-=virus=- @Mirzali Khan @AlKardai @Maula Jatt

Dedicated to my friend @INDIAPOSITIVE
Click to expand...
Why so few from China and Indonesia?
 
G

game

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 6, 2023
96
0
99
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
any date of ratio of number of students applied from each country and no of selected ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan exits EU's ‘List of High-Risk Third Countries'
Replies
0
Views
190
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
dBSPL
Türkiye Scholarships 2022 Applications - Last 3 days
Replies
0
Views
418
dBSPL
dBSPL
Signalian
Pakistan Army’s Contributions to the Education Sector
2
Replies
23
Views
865
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
imadul
Yale, Oxford, Stanford to open campus in India
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
my2cents
my2cents
beijingwalker
Hong Kong tops THE ‘most international universities’ list again
Replies
0
Views
279
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom