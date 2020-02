Just finished watching a special programme on PAF aired by HUM TV.Although it was a tributary to events surrounding 27th February but the main theme was JF-17.According to the JF-17 Project Director, around 110 examples have been supplied to the PAF, the Block-3 will have an extra chin-mounted hardpoint. The statement which got my attention was that it was JF-17s which had nine IAF aircraft locked and were in perfect position to destroy them all, hence, after that date, the JF-17 is the hot cake.