Pakistan today successfully tested Shaheen -1A Ballistic Missile

Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile.
Rawalpindi - November 25, 2021
No PR-199/2021-ISPR

Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.
Flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.
Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on successful conduct of flight test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.
President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

 
1A is a test bed , not an actual in service missile.
The version of 1A in service looks very different from this 9ne which gets test fired quite frequently.
Shaheen 1A was first tested in April 2012.......well over 9 years earlier and is very much in operation, however compared to S-1....much of 1A's DATA and capabilities remain classified.
 
Shaheen 1A was first tested in April 2012.......well over 9 years earlier and is very much in operation, however compared to S-1....much of 1A's DATA and capabilities remain classified.
That's the problem.
Try finding a video of 23rd March parade where the 1A was driven around.
You will see the difference.
That one has a much longer and different warhead. That's the actual operational version.

Watcj closely after 42 minute mark. Just after Babur missiles, you will see Shaheen-1A deployed version. It's very different from the one being tested.
 
