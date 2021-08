I agree.Such disappointment. India is testing everything new and existing with improvement. We are firing some old missiles from the old stock.Rubbish.Where is Ababeel?Where is P282 ASBM?What happened of the supersonic Air launched cruise missile we saw CAD of?If they had to fire a missile from the 90s anyway, at least show something new? Show it maneuvering? Or hitting the target? Something?