Pakistan today conducted a successful test of Fatah-1 - ISPR

Pakistan today conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), capable of delivering a conventional Warhead. The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory. The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and COAS have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.