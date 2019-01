Honestly that has been the case because you can't invest in a country where fraudsters run amok and cheat people of their money and gov.t officials take bribes and nepotism is rife.



IK needs to first focus on destroying the corruption on every level within the government. But the government is only the surface "dood malai". The people need to change as well.



Investment from overseas Pakistanis is a welcome initiative, and so many people have the wealth to invest but many have given up hope due to the corruption. You can't even buy a property without the fear of being scammed, forget about opening up a business unless you have connections in the upper echelons of government or army.

Click to expand...