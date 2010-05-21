Pakistan to tap into 90 Billions Dollars Centeral Asian Market

Protest_again said: Without a compromise between Taliban and other factions, Afghanistan will never be stable. Click to expand...

This is not 1996. In the past the Taliban were being undermined by external elements who were threatened by the potential impact of the Taliban controlling Afghanistan. Also under Ahmed Shah Mahsud there was a leadership figure that other countries felt Afghanistan could unite under.Today Northern Alliance has been in power and failed for 20 years. They have no leadership which is noteworthy. Taliban are presenting themselves as politically mature and have engaged with Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, China and even Russia. Taliban is assuring people it will not let Afghanistan become wild west, as long as they are supported.This is why we need to provide them military support in terms of aircover and airstrikes post September. We need to do this under the guise of anti IS operations, but actually need to use our resources to destroy resistance to Taliban takeover - if any remains by then.