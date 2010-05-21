Pakistan to tap into 90 Billions Dollars Centeral Asian Market

So Pakistan wants Centeral Asian countries to use it's Sea ports (Gawadar and Karachi) for trade, potentially a 90 Billions dollars trade agreement but how can it be materliazed if there is no peace in Afghanistan ?
This is why we need to throw full backing behind Taliban. lets get Afghanistan secure.View attachment 762415 https://tribune.com.pk/story/2310371/uzbekistan-to-use-pakistani-seaports-for-trade
Why? As long as Taliban control the country, they also benefit from transit trade.Good question. Encouraging Taliban would be suicidal with respect to this trade.
Without a compromise between Taliban and other factions, Afghanistan will never be stable.This is why we need to throw full backing behind Taliban. lets get Afghanistan secure.
Why? As long as Taliban control the country, they also benefit from transit trade.
This is not 1996. In the past the Taliban were being undermined by external elements who were threatened by the potential impact of the Taliban controlling Afghanistan. Also under Ahmed Shah Mahsud there was a leadership figure that other countries felt Afghanistan could unite under.Without a compromise between Taliban and other factions, Afghanistan will never be stable.