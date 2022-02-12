Pakistan to take US into confidence on PM’s Russia visit​

Peaceful Civilian said: There are ups and down but U.S.A is old ally of Pakistan. Even they tried to help Pakistan in 1971 when they sent warship. U.S.A helped Pakistan ,they gave us Non NATO ally status, even they provided aid not only militarily but provided civilian assistance to Pakistan as well. They opened markets for us so that we export in U.S.A. America don't want Pakistan to fail, The risk of Pakistan falling apart along with nuclear weapons is a far scarier prospect for their strategy makers. Click to expand...

US wants a failed Pakistan. But wants that failure to be managed and controlled. This is an outcome in their calculus that Pakistan is now too far gone. That shift happened in the middle years of the Afghan fiasco. I don't think prior to that they felt that way. But certainly after 9/11 they began leaning in that direction and then the failure of the Afghan war along with Osama's presence in Abbottabad has now lead the establishment of the US firmly in that direction.Nukes are a red herring. If things ever get bad UNSC will come together and jointly manage the unraveling and take possession of all nukes and materials.A balkanized Pakistan is in the US interest. It gives the US the ability to buttress India against China.Gives US access to ETIM to drive trouble for China in Xinjiang. It provides the US the ability to keep an eye on Iran and Hormuz, while tickling the Russian soft underbelly through the Central Asian states. And could also give the US the ability to build a military fortress in South Asia for the long haul, which might be required to even keep an eye out for India in the long run.And yes great powers do think in such ruthless terms.PS: I had written in 2004/5/6 that the Pak Army action in FATA could one day be used as an excuse to fund the tribes against the nation of Pakistan. That they'll cheerlead us today (as in those early years they did) into this abyss and then fund and champion the very groups to hurt the nation of Pakistan and to weaken one of its last functioning institution. Changing the narrative from WOT to Human Rights violation in FATA. This is a stick we have permanently given to our enemies. India has been using it, I just hope the US does not start. IF they do, the nation will fall into a major civil unrest and internal strife. A key indicator on this will be if we begin to see major news outlets and publications pick up and amplify the Balouchi, TTP, and PTM narrative. If that happens we should know the game is on!!