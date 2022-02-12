Pakistan to take US into confidence on PM’s Russia visit​

Pakistan to take US into confidence on PM’s Russia visithttps://nation.com.pk/contributor/mateen-haider
ISLAMABAD - Two top Pakistani officials would proceed to Washington ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled visit to Moscow to take the US into confidence and remove reservations if any over this historic visit, it is learnt through credible sources.
“These two top officials are expected to leave for Washington on 16th February (tentatively) on a three-day visit during which they would meet top US officials in Defence and State Departments,” the sources told The Nation yesterday.
The officials are also expected to visit White House where they would meet the US National Security Adviser. However, these all meetings are being worked out.
Both the top officials are expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan next week to get guidance and instructions from him for their talks in US.
Prime Minister Imran Khan would be also chairing a high level meeting next week on his Russia visit.
Prime Minister Imran Khan would pay an official visit to Moscow in the last week of February for which dates from February 23 to 25 are being worked out. This would be an official visit by any prime minister of Pakistan to Russia after 23 years.