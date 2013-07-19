Pakistan to start producing solar energy panels in one and half year: Fawad

What's new

313ghazi

313ghazi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday sad Pakistan would indigenously start producing solar energy panels in one and a half year.


“We will be able to transform free solar power to the batteries. With the rapid technological change, each residential unit will have its separate domestic power house and the size of a battery will reduce with its enhanced power,” he said in an exclusive talk with a private news channel.


The minister said currently, one time chargeable million mile batteries were being introduced in vehicles, besides the conversion of petrol vehicles into electric ones.


He said farmers in Pakistan relied only on four to five crops each year, whereas the global market was based on non-traditional agriculture. “We have to contribute to over $6 billion global market of cannabis oil besides paying concentration on herbal medicines,” he said, adding Pakistan unfortunately had no share in the $30 billion market of bio-technology.


Fawad said the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) would share its data of all union councils of the country with the youths to locally establish water filtration plants on easy loan installments basis as 66 percent of the health budget was being wasted on treatment of water born diseases.


Similarly, the Ministry of Science and Technology was establishing 400 S&T oriented schools for talented children across the country, 40 initially in big cities on the advice of the prime minister, he added.


The minister said as a progressive nation, “we have to bring social change in our lives on modern scientific basis as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to have consensus on the moon sighting issue”.\932



www.app.com.pk

S A L M A N.

S A L M A N.

of course right before election.

anything else from this moon worshipper?
I don't know about your biases sir. And I don't want to.
But propagating negativity is an ethical crime.
We must appreciate the fact that atleast Fawad Chaudhary has given a face to the S&T ministry and is moving in the right direction. We're a little late but it's not his fault, neither is it the PTI's. The fault is ours for propagating negativity and never taking our previous corrupt leaders to task.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

I don't know about your biases sir. And I don't want to.
But propagating negativity is an ethical crime.
We must appreciate the fact that atleast Fawad Chaudhary has given a face to the S&T ministry and is moving in the right direction. We're a little late but it's not his fault, neither is it the PTI's. The fault is ours for propagating negativity and never taking our previous corrupt leaders to task.
Talk merit other than the capacity of praising the pharaoh
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

I hope it comes to fruition. Parts of Pak receive over 300 days of sun. Honestly we should have started this journey decades ago. Better late than never.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

It's a good idea. Best way to achieve this in earnest is to have the ability to manufacture solar technology at home. Solar is expensive enough as it is without having to import it. I read a report somewhere a while ago that Pakistan imports some >90% of all solar panels from abroad, I wonder if it it's feasible to address this locally?
 
