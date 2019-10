Urgent attention is must on the matter of transmission of electricity. In Karachi, the PPP Government and KE replaced all Copper Wires with Silver Wires (Silver Wires are much cheaper, they offer more resistance which wastes electricity and they heat up faster, they also cause a lot more fluctuations; the replacement of copper with silver is criminal but who can bring KE & Sindh Government to justice?).



In addition, we also need to press ahead with renewable energy, we are blessed with extremely favorable wind corridors and sunlight which should both be harnessed not only by the Government but also by the individuals and the Government can assist with subsidies and tax reductions etc.

