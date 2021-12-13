What's new

Pakistan to significantly lower trade deficit by Jan 2022.

Flight of falcon

There is a light at the ending the tunnel. Well written article from today’s Dawn newspaper.

www.dawn.com

Trade deficit — the worst is almost over

Global Container Freight Rate Index soared from $3,143 in Dec 2020 to $10,839 in Sept 2021 before falling.
www.dawn.com

There are positive signs all over from the macroeconomics point of view. Export figures are expected to rise significantly with the new investment in machinery and capital about to kick in.

In sha Allah good days ahead.
 
Like I said in another thread, I fully expect over the next 2 years that a lot of the projects underway will be completed, a lot of the factories being setup will be operating, employment will increase and with it the general health of the economy. Inflation remains to be tackled, but we'll have to see how that goes. If govt can control inflation, the economic picture is rosier than it's being made out to be.

Our media is focusing on issues in very narrow windows, like the few week tomato crisis a few months ago - where is the tomato crisis now? They create mountains out of micro-issues to sell sensationalist headlines.
 
