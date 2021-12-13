Pakistan to significantly lower trade deficit by Jan 2022.

Flight of falcon
There is a light at the ending the tunnel. Well written article from today’s Dawn newspaper.
There are positive signs all over from the macroeconomics point of view. Export figures are expected to rise significantly with the new investment in machinery and capital about to kick in.
In sha Allah good days ahead.
Trade deficit — the worst is almost over
Global Container Freight Rate Index soared from $3,143 in Dec 2020 to $10,839 in Sept 2021 before falling.
