Pakistan to significantly lower trade deficit by Jan 2022.

Like I said in another thread, I fully expect over the next 2 years that a lot of the projects underway will be completed, a lot of the factories being setup will be operating, employment will increase and with it the general health of the economy. Inflation remains to be tackled, but we'll have to see how that goes. If govt can control inflation, the economic picture is rosier than it's being made out to be.



Our media is focusing on issues in very narrow windows, like the few week tomato crisis a few months ago - where is the tomato crisis now? They create mountains out of micro-issues to sell sensationalist headlines.