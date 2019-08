Pakistan to Set Up Its First Local Iron-Ore Steel Mill in Chiniot

$20 Billion Worth of MoUs Signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan



The presentation will be given by the Germans working on the project and the Pakistani officials. After the investment is confirmed, work will be started on the steel mill. Mining will be carried out while the steel mill is being set up.



Mubarakmand added that they have already engaged two international consulting firms through competitive bidding for the completion of the tasks as per best international practices. International companies have already verified the existence of iron ore in the area.



The steel mill is projected to have a capacity of 1 million ton. “The existing deposits of iron ore are enough to last for 50-60 years. Besides, the coal that would be used by the steel mill has also been measured by conducting a feasibility study,” he said.



Other projects selected by the government and to be accomplished with the Saudi investment include the development of metallic mineral resources in Chagai in Balochistan, coal gasification in Sindh’s Thar area, and Barite-Lead-Zinc project.





Ambreen Shabbir





13

Shares