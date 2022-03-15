Pakistan to send emergency aid to war-hit Ukraine

Thəorətic Muslim said: ISLAMABAD: In an apparent balancing act, Pakistan will send emergency aid to Ukraine as a message of solidarity to the war-stricken people. Click to expand...

Thəorətic Muslim said: Informed sources said a decision about sending of aid to Ukraine had been taken on the request of the Ukrainian embassy in Islamabad for humanitarian assistance along with a list of urgently-needed items. Click to expand...

Dawn again with there spin to every news they report just read the first line of this news reportand then these linesWhy can't they accept that we are neutral in this conflict ....