Contract for manufacture and export of 6 Interceptor Vehicles has been signed

b/w HIT and Bahrain National Guards on 30 April, 2018

Signatories were Chairman HIT Lt Gen Muhammad Naeem Ashraf and H.E Lt Gen Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, brother of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Subj to successful completion of this pilot contract, it is likely that a series contract of minimum 50 more vehicles would be further awarded.