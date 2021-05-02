Pakistan to seek debt restructuring of CPEC power projects

SoulSpokesman said: Postponement of debt repayments is a welcome step but it merely kicks the can down the road. Pakistan should sit down with PRC to seek a reduction in ROE promised (34% if true is way too high- should be brought down to 14-15%) and also reduction in interest rates being charged on loans. If possible Pak should try to secure domestic equity funds which will accept lower returns- to such extent Pak equity can replace Chinese equity.



That’s exactly what the article says that pakistan owed $3billion to electric companies at an unknown interest rate. It’s asking Chinese government for that $3 billion to pay those power companies. Now when we talk about refinance it usually means its asking Chinese government to give the $3 billion at a lower interestAlso it’s not a welcome step deferment of payment will keep the interest accruing. And when u pay back loan you pay the interest first then the remaining amount goes to the principal