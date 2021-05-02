What's new

Pakistan to seek debt restructuring of CPEC power projects

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,411
9
22,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Pakistan to seek debt restructuring of CPEC power projects
SAPM says move will eliminate need for increasing power tariff by Rs1.50 per unit
Shahbaz Rana| May 01, 2021

construction of basima khuzdar road underway in south balochistan photo twitter asimsbajwa

Construction of Basima-Khuzdar road underway in South Balochistan. PHOTO: TWITTER/ @AsimSBajwa

ISLAMABAD:

Islamabad will seek debt restructuring of $3 billion against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy projects in an effort to eliminate the need for increasing the power tariff by Rs1.50 per unit, Special Assistant to the PM on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gohar told The Express Tribune.
“The country is scheduled to make Rs435 billion or nearly $3 billion principal repayments to 12 Chinese independent power producers in three years,” he added.
“The government will request China to consider restructuring of the $3 billion repayments for 10 to 12 years, which in return will reduce the tariff increase requirements by Rs1.50 per unit.” The initiative is part of the hosts of proposals that the PTI government is exploring to minimise tariff increase requirements estimated in the range of Rs4.60 to Rs5.65 per unit under a recently approved Circular Debt Management Plan.
China has set up 12 power plants under the CPEC and the repayments of the Chinese debt are included in the electricity tariffs. The consumers would pay them in rupees. However, the government would return them in dollars. Explaining the preposition, Gohar said Pakistan would request China to set up a one-time CPEC debt refinancing fund of $3 billion, which will be used to pay to the Chinese companies.
After 12 years, the government would recover the amount from the consumers to repay to China, he added. “The proposal has been discussed with the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan and now it needs to be taken up at the highest level by both the countries,” the SAPM elaborated.
“We do not want to embarrass our friend but the fact is that half of the IPPs’ payments are related to Chinese power projects.”
The government had also earlier made an attempt to renegotiate the IPPs deals in light of the Mohammad Ali Inquiry Committee report, but China declined to reopen these deals, sources told The Express Tribune. The debt payments are due against Kohala hydropower project, Karot hydropower project, Suki Kinari power project, Port Qasim power project, Sahiwal power plant, Hubco power plant and Engro power generation project among others.
In addition to the $3 billion principal payments, the dividend payments also stand at $1.5 billion during the next three fiscal years. Against the inflows of $19 billion, the outflows of CPEC power projects are estimated over $31 billion on account of both dividend and the debt repayments over a period of 20 years, as per documents of the planning and development ministry from December 2018 . The commercial loans for setting up power plants had been arranged at an interest rate of London Interbank Offered (Libor) plus 4.5%.
However, it is the return on equity, which in some cases is as high as 34.2%, that will cause an outflow of $11.3 billion.
The total outflows of debt against one-dozen power projects had been estimated at $19.8 billion.
The previous PML-N government had termed the CPEC energy projects debt as “foreign investments”.
The Express Tribune had reported in December 2018 that Pakistan could only sustain these repayments by enhancing its exports.
In case the country remained unable to increase exports despite removal of energy bottlenecks, it would be difficult to manage these repayments.
Gohar said the government wanted to reduce the buildup of circular debt that was estimated to increase to Rs4.7 trillion in two years.
“About 40% of it will be reduced by increasing tariffs that too if we are unable to achieve goals like restructuring of debt and rationalisation of taxes,” he added. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has given us the task not to increase the prices against the required adjustments of Rs4.60 per unit.
The SAPM further said the circular debt management plan had been chalked out on the assumption of Rs168 per dollar exchange rate. “If the exchange rate remains at Rs155 for thr next two years, the tariff increase requirement will come down by another Re1 per unit.”
Gohar noted that there were good chances that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) might also relax timelines to increase the tariffs that were due in June and July.
“As against the current level of Rs2.6 trillion, the power sector circular debt would only come down to Rs1.1 trillion by end of fiscal year 2023 if we successfully implement a three-pronged strategy,” he added.
At the end of the PML-N government tenure, the circular debt was Rs1.15 trillion.
The average tariff is projected to increase to Rs20.25 per unit by fiscal year 2023 from the current Rs15.4 per unit. Gohar said there was a need to rationalise the taxes on electricity bills and fuel that would reduce tariff increase requirement by another Re1 per unit. “The plan to buy out 11 IPPs of 3300 MW capacity at discounted value of about $1 billion would reduce the power tariff increase requirement by 60 paisa per unit.”
The PM's aide said the World Bank had endorsed the proposal of buying old power plants and was ready to finance it. “The WB’s interest is that these old fossil fuel projects can be replaced with renewable energy projects.”
There is also a proposal to hand over the Hyderabad and Sukkur power distribution companies to the Sindh government -- a move that would save Rs100 billion per annum.
Gohar said the Sindh government was keen on taking over these companies and also willing to reduce the government’s liabilities to zero in five years. “If these proposals remain unimplemented, the government will have to increase the tariffs.”
tribune.com.pk

Pakistan to seek debt restructuring of CPEC power projects | The Express Tribune

SAPM says move will eliminate need for increasing power tariff by Rs1.50 per unit
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Pakistan is now a super power thanks to Cpec. Shukria Nawaz Sharif.
tribune.com.pk

CPEC a gift from China to Pakistan: PM Nawaz | The Express Tribune

China waited for PML-N rule before making CPEC investment, claims PM Nawaz Sharif
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

@Horus @waz @Patriot forever @HRK @ziaulislam @Verve @Mrc @Mugen @Del @Dual Wielder @Joe Shearer @beijingwalker @Trango Towers @Beast @Jazzbot @ghazi52 @koolio @Tameem @muhammadhafeezmalik @syedtalhamaududi @Indus Pakistan @Muhammad Omar @BATMAN @blueazure @AZ1 @El Sidd @krash @PakistaniAtBahrain @Chak Bamu @Mav3rick
 
Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,377
-20
13,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CPEC was establishment project, Nawaz was front men. Blame as usual lies with establishment/army. Hell I remember there was plan to build dozen imported coal power plants 6600MW in coast of Balochistan. Thankfully that didnt go anywhere otherwise imagine capacity payments now.
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
1,682
0
2,471
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
this needs to happen so that we can limit the damage of the moronic deals that Nawaz Sharif signed and his supporters were cheerleading for. but we can kiss any macro-economic progress goodbye if PTI doesnt win the next elections.
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
4,388
11
4,702
Country
United States
Location
United States
vi-va said:
Not challenging, just wondering how IMF debt restructuring going on?
Click to expand...
What is IMF - is it Iron Bro Monetary fund? :lol:

Jokes apart, World Bank suspended debt servicing for Pakistan saving her 3.4 billion $ and IMF 1.4 billion $ in 2020.

www.worldbank.org

Debt Service Suspension Initiative

Since it took effect on May 1, 2020, the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has delivered about $5 billion in relief to more than 40 eligible countries.
www.worldbank.org www.worldbank.org
www.imf.org

IMF Financing and Debt Service Relief

IMF COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance
www.imf.org
 
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,397
-2
994
Country
India
Location
India
Postponement of debt repayments is a welcome step but it merely kicks the can down the road. Pakistan should sit down with PRC to seek a reduction in ROE promised (34% if true is way too high- should be brought down to 14-15%) and also reduction in interest rates being charged on loans. If possible Pak should try to secure domestic equity funds which will accept lower returns- to such extent Pak equity can replace Chinese equity.

Regards
 
M

Mk-313

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2020
411
0
72
Country
United States
Location
United States
SoulSpokesman said:
Postponement of debt repayments is a welcome step but it merely kicks the can down the road. Pakistan should sit down with PRC to seek a reduction in ROE promised (34% if true is way too high- should be brought down to 14-15%) and also reduction in interest rates being charged on loans. If possible Pak should try to secure domestic equity funds which will accept lower returns- to such extent Pak equity can replace Chinese equity.

Regards
Click to expand...
That’s exactly what the article says that pakistan owed $3billion to electric companies at an unknown interest rate. It’s asking Chinese government for that $3 billion to pay those power companies. Now when we talk about refinance it usually means its asking Chinese government to give the $3 billion at a lower interest

Also it’s not a welcome step deferment of payment will keep the interest accruing. And when u pay back loan you pay the interest first then the remaining amount goes to the principal
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
3,884
5
7,264
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Which idiot A-hole agreed to pay Dividends of $1.5 Billion?? It is insane, and shows much corruption is in Pakistan's Government and Establishment.
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,599
2
2,891
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ARMalik said:
Which idiot A-hole agreed to pay Dividends of $1.5 Billion?? It is insane, and shows much corruption is in Pakistan's Government and Establishment.
Click to expand...
Nawaz the great. And that landay ka arastoo, "prof" ahsan iqbal (idk why is he known as a prof, he isnt a PhD) used to quote false figures and deceive the public and opposition whenever transparency was demanded in CPEC. In the meanwhile, PTI gets the blame (their only blunder is to not go for restructuring earlier, either with CPEC or other IPPs).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Kabira
Pakistan to seek debt restructuring of CPEC power projects
2
Replies
16
Views
529
313ghazi
313ghazi
Clutch
Covid-18 Could Kill China's New Silk Road (Belt Road Initiative + CPEC)?
Replies
12
Views
883
Ryan
Ryan
Samlee
CPEC 2018 Summit: Business? Yes. As usual? No!
Replies
4
Views
659
UnitedPak
UnitedPak
خره مينه لګته وي
‘Development is the only truth’
Replies
1
Views
410
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Clutch
ADB refuses to fund mega dam project
2 3
Replies
36
Views
4K
Noman Sherdil
Noman Sherdil

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom