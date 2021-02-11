Pakistan to Seek Debt Relief From China Belt and Road Loan

PakistaniAtBahrain said: old news. glad to see Indians arent obsessed enough to google old news about Pakistan just to post it on PDF. Click to expand...

9th Feb 2021 is Old ? Just Two weeks ago.Furthermore, I remember 10 years ago when Pakistanis were jumping with "CPEC" investements which were clearly LOANS and ONLY LOANS.Clearly, Pakistani is now under Chinese Debt Trap. And no we are not worried about pakistan EXCEPT. Its the "Chinese" Control/Presence that is our concern for obvious reasons.