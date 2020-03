Pakistan to seek $3.7b more in loans to offset virus impact

Capital value tax abolished to support Pakistan Stock Exchange as market continues to plunge

Pakistan has decided to seek $3.7 billion additional financing from three multilateral creditors including another loan of $1.4 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

to cope with the challenges being posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak.



In addition to the IMF loan,

the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank will extend loans of $1 billion and $1.25 billion respectively to the country,

Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The step is aimed at soothing the markets that remained in panic despite Prime Minister Imran Khan announcing a Rs1.2 trillion economic relief package a day earlier.