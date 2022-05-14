Pakistan to scrap law allowing dual-national overseas Pakistanis to vote

No objection to single nationality holder​

Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led ruling alliance is all set to undo the provision introduced by the previous government allowing dual-nationality holder overseas Pakistanis the right of vote.A bill in this regard was moved in the National Assembly by dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Assembly lawmaker Noor Alam Khan to amend the Elections Act 2017. The bill seeks deletion of the provision that conditionally allows dual nationals to contest elections or vote.While introducing the bill in the House, Noor Alam Khan said the country’s law did not provide any such right to the dual national overseas Pakistanis who have pledged their allegiance to their host countries.Noor Alam Khan further said he was not against granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis with Pakistani citizenship but wanted to withdraw this right from the overseas Pakistanis with dual citizenship.Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, whose Awami Muslim League (AML) is a close ally of the PTI, warned the government of Shehbaz Sharif of serious consequences if the overseas Pakistanis were deprived of their right of vote.“I would challenge the bill in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and would take the case of the overseas Pakistanis to every forum,” said Sheikh Rashid.PTI has a strong political base among the overseas Pakistanis and from the day since Imran Khan was voted out of power, overseas Pakistanis in Europe, America and elsewhere have been staging protests and holding rallies in his support.The Pakistani diaspora is one of the largest immigrant populations in the world and sends remittances worth billions of dollars every month back home. In 2020-21, alone they sent a record $29.4 billion (Dh 108 billion) back home hence playing a leading role in boosting the country’s foreign currency reserves.