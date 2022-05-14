What's new

Pakistan to scrap law allowing dual-national overseas Pakistanis to vote

Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led ruling alliance is all set to undo the provision introduced by the previous government allowing dual-nationality holder overseas Pakistanis the right of vote.
A bill in this regard was moved in the National Assembly by dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Assembly lawmaker Noor Alam Khan to amend the Elections Act 2017. The bill seeks deletion of the provision that conditionally allows dual nationals to contest elections or vote.

No objection to single nationality holder​

While introducing the bill in the House, Noor Alam Khan said the country’s law did not provide any such right to the dual national overseas Pakistanis who have pledged their allegiance to their host countries.
Noor Alam Khan further said he was not against granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis with Pakistani citizenship but wanted to withdraw this right from the overseas Pakistanis with dual citizenship.
Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, whose Awami Muslim League (AML) is a close ally of the PTI, warned the government of Shehbaz Sharif of serious consequences if the overseas Pakistanis were deprived of their right of vote.
“I would challenge the bill in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and would take the case of the overseas Pakistanis to every forum,” said Sheikh Rashid.
PTI has a strong political base among the overseas Pakistanis and from the day since Imran Khan was voted out of power, overseas Pakistanis in Europe, America and elsewhere have been staging protests and holding rallies in his support.
The Pakistani diaspora is one of the largest immigrant populations in the world and sends remittances worth billions of dollars every month back home. In 2020-21, alone they sent a record $29.4 billion (Dh 108 billion) back home hence playing a leading role in boosting the country’s foreign currency reserves.
Pakistan to scrap law allowing dual-national overseas Pakistanis to vote

Khan’s government in November 2021 had allowed overseas Pakistanis to cast their ballot
Overseas Pakistanis should stop sending money in Pakistan and stop storing their money in Pakistani Banks, also stop investing here. Why should they care for a country which doesn't even care for them?
 
Overseas Pakistanis should stop sending money in Pakistan and stop storing their money in Pakistani Banks, also stop investing here. Why should they care for a country which doesn't even care for them?
Lack of trust and uncertainty will automatically evaporate investments. We are the voices of Pakistan in WEST, don't mess around with us.
 
Overseas Pakistanis should stop sending money in Pakistan and stop storing their money in Pakistani Banks, also stop investing here. Why should they care for a country which doesn't even care for them?
Just like Story of Overseas "Citizens" of India....
Its a one sided love affair with India. Indian government wants us to send money, tourists and whatever. In return we get OCI card. This "citizenship" card requires us to report to police station ever 3 months or so --I don't hold it, so I don't know exact number. It needs us to not take part in any "research" activities. Research has not been defined. And few months back they even removed the fig leaf and called OCI holders what they were always. Foreigners.

And then they wonder why there is brain drain and what not. First they treat us like shit and then they expect us to send remittance, tourism, investment.

Saalaa, its like having a gold digger wife.
 
Simply trying to reduce votes from overseas.
 
I'm a Pakistani American, will I have not the right to vote here anymore? That's bullshit. I knew people from Spain couldn't vote but my family and I always voted as we are dual citizens. Is that going to change?
 
This imported government is doomed, the moment they do this, overseas Pakistanis should stop sending money altogether for a specific period, when the situation gets so bad such as Sri Lanka they will all flee like flies abroad.

Imported government never had a problem with dual holders before, its the establishment who has deep tentacles in Pakistani system that makes all decisions.
 
If an overseas Pakistani is living in Pakistan for a certain period of time and paying taxes, he/she should certainly be allowed to vote. The ones who live here for sometime, have a realistic understanding of situation on ground as compared to those who rely on hearsay. That should be the law. The other statement about cancelling a passport and keeping only one is complete bullshit! Desperation at its peak.
 

