Pakistan to resume export of kinnows to Iran as import restrictions lifted

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Iran has lifted restrictions on import of kinnow (citrus) from Pakistan which had been in place since 2012.The foreign minister said the step was a manifestation of further solidifying of bilateral ties between the two countries. The step would be a good news for the Pakistani traders and the people linked with its cultivation in the country, he said during a visit to Pakistan House in Tehran, a press release said.Foreign Minister Qureshi early in the day arrived Iran on an official visit at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Javad Zarif.