I am applauding Pakistan because we are doing things the way we ought to and were always meant to. There was never a shortage of Hindu Temples in Pakistan, however some of the historical ones which had no one to look after them were closed due to absence of caretakers or enough locals to use and maintain them. Now the government is taking charge of them and settings things right.



Yes india always had more Muslims, more Mosques, and you always gave them lollypops in the shape of presidency and cricket and acting and all. But are they equal citizens as a Hindu? Why do we hear speeches of throwing every Muslim out of the Rashtra? Wouldn;t you put any state minister given those speeches in jail if you were such a heaven for minorities? Why do people in your country get away with jumping on a Mosque and destroying it? How about lynching Muslims for eating cow meat and other reasons? Disallowing purchase of property and residences for Muslims in places like Mumbai?

Why do every Indians Muslim I come across is wary of your state and is worried for his future? And why is every Pakistani Hindu I meet a more patriotic Pakistani than most Muslims will ever be?









I grew up in a village which used to be Hindu Dominant before the Independence from Brits. There were atleast 3 Hindu temples there and all of them were kept intact and locked due to absense of any worshippers any more.



No one vandalized anything.

