Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list

doorstar said: so have all the money launderers including diesel, sharif, zardari, their acolytes been arrested, convicted and punished? have people like sana ullah and khadim e ahla showbaaz been hanged for terrorism and murder?



if yes, well done!

Why do such bs lists even exist. The US itself should be enlisted for financing YPG. They have also started sanctioning chinese army command of SCS yesterday

my dear friend yearly few hundred billions money laundered all over globe UAE /PANAMA /VIRGIN ISLANDS etc are hub of that . no one points fungers on them . i did not mean these pakistani goons are not criminals but this FATF is pure BS . just look at gray list even countries whom are under pakistani peacekeepers and there is law enforcement in theses countries are not in gray or black list . FUNNY ?funny serrilone and somalia are not in gray list or black list