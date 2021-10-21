What's new

Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list

Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list
Dawn.comPublished October 21, 2021 - Updated less than a minute ago
This photo shows FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer. — Screengrab: FATF

This photo shows FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer. — Screengrab: FATF

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Thursday that Pakistan will continue to remain on its increased monitoring list, or grey list.
Pakistan has been on the FATF’s increased monitoring list, also known as the grey list, for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.
Announcing the decision, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said that Pakistan had to complete two concurrent action plans with a total of 34 items. "It has now addressed or largely addressed 30 of the items," he said.
"Its most recent action plan from June this year, which largely focused on money laundering deficiencies, was issued after the FATF's regional partner — the Asia Pacific Group — identified a number of serious issues.
"Overall, Pakistan is making good progress on this new action plan. Four out of the seven action plan items are now addressed or largely addressed."
He said that this included showing that financial supervisors are conducting on-site and off-site checking on non-financial sector businesses and enacting legislative amendments to improve international cooperation.
The virtual meeting of the FATF Plenary will took place under the presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer today, while delegates representing 205 members of the Global Network and observer organisations including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units also attended.
The FATF in its last session in June had kept Pakistan on the watchdog's "increased monitoring list" till it addressed the single remaining item on the original action plan agreed to in June 2018 as well as all items on a parallel action plan given by the Asia Pacific Group — the FATF's regional affiliate.
"Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018," FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer had said at a post-plenary presser.
He had, however, pointed out that the remaining item on financial terrorism still needed to be addressed which concerned the "investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups".
The FATF, after discussion, had decided to maintain status quo for Pakistan — countries in increased monitoring. It hoped the remaining action item would be completed before the FATF’s next plenary scheduled for October.
Shortly after the announcement, the then minister for industries and production Hammad Azhar had said that the APG had given seven additional action points under a parallel mutual evaluation mechanism under which Islamabad had largely completed 75 out of 82 action points.
Azhar had said Pakistan would complete within three-four months the only remaining FATF target on speedy prosecution of the UN-designated terror groups’ leaders.
He had said the government had set a target for itself to complete APG’s seven action points within 12 months — a target most jurisdictions achieve in two years.
Pleyer had made it clear that Pakistan’s delisting from grey list would not take place until both action plans were completed and the members then came to a conclusion that systems and efforts against financial risks were sustainable.
He had said the rules were very clear and equally applicable that jurisdictions under increased monitoring list had to complete all action points and fully address the risks.
Under the new action plan, Pakistan will have to address its strategically important AML/CFT deficiencies. These include enhancing international cooperation by amending the MLA law, demonstrating that assistance is being sought from foreign countries in implementing UNSCR 1373 designations and also that supervisors are conducting both on-site and off-site supervision commensurate with specific risks associated with designated non-financial businesses & professions (DNFBPs), including applying appropriate sanctions where necessary.
The new actions also require Pakistan to demonstrate that proportionate and dissuasive sanctions are applied consistently to all legal persons and legal arrangements for non-compliance with beneficial ownership requirements, show increase in ML investigations and prosecutions and that proceeds of crime continue to be restrained and confiscated in line with Pakistan’s risk profile, including working with foreign counterparts to trace, freeze and confiscate assets. Also, the government has to demonstrate that DNFBPs are being monitored for compliance with proliferation financing requirements and that sanctions are being imposed for non-compliance.
 
This FATF is a geopolitical tool of US and West, being used against Pakistan, to bring it inline with US interests.
 
Imran Khan said:
Give air bases to USA and NATO / intelligence support /let CIA operate free in pakistan / and tomorrow you will be out of all dirty lists
Click to expand...
Make Billo Rani or Nani the new PM of Pakistan ... all is good then ... lolzz
 
SIPRA said:
This FATF is a geopolitical tool of US and West, being used against Pakistan, to bring it inline with US interests.
Click to expand...
so have all the money launderers including diesel, sharif, zardari, their acolytes been arrested, convicted and punished? have people like sana ullah and khadim e ahla showbaaz been hanged for terrorism and murder?

if yes, well done!
 
Why do such bs lists even exist. The US itself should be enlisted for financing YPG. They have also started sanctioning chinese army command of SCS yesterday
 
doorstar said:
so have all the money launderers including diesel, sharif, zardari, their acolytes been arrested, convicted and punished? have people like sana ullah and khadim e ahla showbaaz been hanged for terrorism and murder?

if yes, well done!
Click to expand...
my dear friend yearly few hundred billions money laundered all over globe UAE /PANAMA /VIRGIN ISLANDS etc are hub of that . no one points fungers on them . i did not mean these pakistani goons are not criminals but this FATF is pure BS . just look at gray list even countries whom are under pakistani peacekeepers and there is law enforcement in theses countries are not in gray or black list . FUNNY ?
Titanium100 said:
Why do such bs lists even exist. The US itself should be enlisted for financing YPG. They have also started sanctioning chinese army command of SCS yesterday
Click to expand...
funny serrilone and somalia are not in gray list or black list :rofl:
 
Last edited:
Pakistan and other third world countries will be blackmailed, till blackmailer don't have anything in their hands.
I will suggest, liberation of Africa can be the first step in this direction.
 
Imran Khan said:
just look at gray list even countries whom are under pakistani peacekeepers and there is law enforcement in theses countries are not in gray or black list . FUNNY ?
Click to expand...
because they are inconsequential little nothings which are more or less under the US rule through UN.

btw. Indian rulers are no less criminal but they are needed for various reasons.

never-mind the FATF, you need to hang a few journos, judges, police chiefs, molvis, lawyers and politicians for the good of Pakistan.
 
France is the biggest exporter of terrorism in the world. Didn’t they get exposed just a month ago that one of their cement companies sold weapons to isis? Put France on fatf black list!
 
FATF is shit, used a political tool against Pakistan, now Turkey will be put on Grey list of FATF. Understood something. Pakistan should kick an a$$ out this FATF, and bomb the hell of out this propaganda tools.
 
