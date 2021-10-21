What's new

Pakistan to remain on FATF Grey List, Turkey new entrant

SuvarnaTeja said:
The list is too long but here are the top 5 things that Turkey did
  1. Signed up for Chinese BRI
  2. Bought S-400 from Russia
  3. Fought with Kurds who were allies of US & Israel
  4. Went against Egypt by fighting with Haftar in Libya
  5. Fought with France and Greece on Cyprus
Turkey criticized India on Kashmir.
 
FATF is a joke. Its time china and others leave FATF and not accept its jurisdictions. Turkey should also abandon NATO. Let the scumbags face Russia themselves.
 
