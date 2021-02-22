Pakistan to remain in FATF grey list

hydrabadi_arab
26/27 completed, but they give another 6 points to complete now lmao
And when Pakistan fulfill those 6, they will give 6 more
It's pure blackmailing at this point and it's time we give a threatening message of doing some seriously crazy. Because that is the only way to scare the shit out of these morons and get out grey list.LOL
On one hand Pakistanis are dying due to foreign sponsored terror and on other hand Pakistan remains on grey list despite fulfilling 26 out of 27 points
Let me post this verse once again:
Verse (2:120): And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, "Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance." If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper.
Keep struggling for approval from the white masters Pakistanis. This would surely acknowledge your efforts
Like what? Fire up some nukes?It's pure blackmailing at this point and it's time we give a threatening message of doing some seriously crazy. Because that is the only way to scare the shit out of these morons and get out grey list.
Threaten these morons with Nukes security getting really difficult because of the money we are loosing due to being in grey list. Also there are other ways to make their pants wet.Like what? Fire up some nukes?
Nuclear threats from Iran and North Korea didn't help ease their economic and financial sanctions. Pakistan can alsto try this of course and see how it works.Threaten these morons with Nukes security getting really difficult because of the money we are loosing due to being in grey list. Also there are other ways to make their pants wet.