Pakistan to remain in FATF grey list

LOL

On one hand Pakistanis are dying due to foreign sponsored terror and on other hand Pakistan remains on grey list despite fulfilling 26 out of 27 points

Let me post this verse once again:


Verse (2:120): And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, "Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance." If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper.

Keep struggling for approval from the white masters Pakistanis. This would surely acknowledge your efforts :lol:
 
This is expected when the country’s foreign minister and prime minister refuse to label OBL a terrorist etc. FATF is politicized but irresponsible statements from Pakistan’s political leadership in recent weeks hasn’t helped its case.
 
The information is being gathered for future sanctions when Russia/China and their close countries will be sanctioned in one go

Russia
China
Turkey
Pakistan
Iran
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan (Central Asian Nations)
Azerbaijan

  • Situation in Middle East / North America is done , on and off basis (Syria , Iraq etc)


Under the FATF banner they are collecting information on Companies , who owns what companies in Pakistan
Gather information about accounts belonging to Pakistanis . and who sends what info out to Pakistan, later when situation is ideal a false narrative is made up on "Suspicion"

I have heard stories they have closed down many Islamic Humanitarian programs , under silly allegations many mosques suffer from lack of donation as a result and remaining one are under pressure , with Audits - while this is not main stream news however , many Islamic charities are being pressurized


The FATF framework is more on a Larger scale , targeting Banks in other countries , their Directors and employees
it is basically a framework for Terrorism against other countries who don't submit to the "World Order"

  • Russia is often called Boogie Man
  • Iran was called Boogie Man
  • Libyan guy was making water distribution network , he was killed foreign blessing - he too was a boogie man
  • China is the New Boogie Man
 
Areesh said:
LOL

On one hand Pakistanis are dying due to foreign sponsored terror and on other hand Pakistan remains on grey list despite fulfilling 26 out of 27 points

Let me post this verse once again:


Verse (2:120): And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, "Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance." If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper.

Keep struggling for approval from the white masters Pakistanis. This would surely acknowledge your efforts :lol:
It's pure blackmailing at this point and it's time we give a threatening message of doing some seriously crazy. Because that is the only way to scare the shit out of these morons and get out grey list.
 
Zarvan said:
It's pure blackmailing at this point and it's time we give a threatening message of doing some seriously crazy. Because that is the only way to scare the shit out of these morons and get out grey list.
Like what? Fire up some nukes?
 
Are these 27 points and new 6 points are followed in other countries too??? If answer is Yes then Pakistan must follow and make a determined effort to sort it out and if answer is No then Pakistan demand rest of the countries play by he same rules.
How and why these 6 new points came about and why been added to us? Any reason/explanation given?? Is goal posts are changed for us due to political reasons alone ??
Muppets in our government have missed the boat if we are been blackmailed then why we didn't we demanded from the US when we had the chance that if they want to be out of Afghanistan we want to out of FATF.
How about we just don't accept any new points and refuse to follow at worst we can stay in grey lists as we have got 5 votes so they are unable to put us in the black list. Any thoughts??
 
Zarvan said:
Threaten these morons with Nukes security getting really difficult because of the money we are loosing due to being in grey list. Also there are other ways to make their pants wet.
Nuclear threats from Iran and North Korea didn't help ease their economic and financial sanctions. Pakistan can alsto try this of course and see how it works.
 
Pakistan is already largely compliant in all terror financing and financial control points (26 out of 27) and the 1 sole point remaining is more about the persecution of terror financing cases.

The new list being handed out of 6 more points is all about money laundering and curbing it.
If anything its a message for Pakistani establishment & sellout judges doing the likes of currupts like Nawaz, Dars etc. a favor, to stop with their deal and dheel. Clearly our anti-money laundering efforts are seen to have severe defieciency from persecution and punishment point of view.
 
China/Russia lead block is doing great wonders when it comes to balancing geopolitical and military power equation.

Now, a new parallel financial system is a MUST. That will be the one which will in true sense break the camel's back. So called organization like FATF will become redundant.
 
