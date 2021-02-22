Pakistan to remain in FATF grey list

Are these 27 points and new 6 points are followed in other countries too??? If answer is Yes then Pakistan must follow and make a determined effort to sort it out and if answer is No then Pakistan demand rest of the countries play by he same rules.

How and why these 6 new points came about and why been added to us? Any reason/explanation given?? Is goal posts are changed for us due to political reasons alone ??

Muppets in our government have missed the boat if we are been blackmailed then why we didn't we demanded from the US when we had the chance that if they want to be out of Afghanistan we want to out of FATF.

How about we just don't accept any new points and refuse to follow at worst we can stay in grey lists as we have got 5 votes so they are unable to put us in the black list. Any thoughts??