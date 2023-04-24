What's new

Pakistan to Receive 2nd batch of 56 SH-15 Self-Propelled Howitzers

Defense785

Defense785

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 16, 2021
22
0
38
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Army is set to receive the 2nd batch of SH-15 Self-Propelled Howitzers. A ceremony was also held in China to mark the production of 56 SH-15 for the Pakistan Army. SH-15 is the export variant of PCL-181 howitzer, designed & developed by a Chinese company, NORINCO. Pakistan Army commissioned the first batch of SH-15 guns on 15 March 2022, which was also part of the Pakistan Day parade in 2022.

Read More

Pakistan to Receive 2nd batch of 56 SH-15 Self-Propelled Howitzers.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Lithuania signs contract with France to acquire 18 CAESAR NG 155mm self-propelled howitzers
Replies
1
Views
859
Catalystic
Catalystic
Zarvan
Brazil willing to purchase 36 wheeled self-propelled howitzers
Replies
5
Views
2K
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Zarvan
Finland to buy more heavy howitzers amid Russia threat
Replies
2
Views
1K
Broccoli
Broccoli
Zarvan
US Army orders more M109A7 self-propelled howitzers
Replies
0
Views
2K
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Norway orders more South Korean-made Thunder howitzers
Replies
0
Views
960
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom