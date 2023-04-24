Pakistan to Receive 2nd batch of 56 SH-15 Self-Propelled Howitzers

Pakistan Army is set to receive the 2nd batch of SH-15 Self-Propelled Howitzers. A ceremony was also held in China to mark the production of 56 SH-15 for the Pakistan Army. SH-15 is the export variant of PCL-181 howitzer, designed & developed by a Chinese company, NORINCO. Pakistan Army commissioned the first batch of SH-15 guns on 15 March 2022, which was also part of the Pakistan Day parade in 2022.