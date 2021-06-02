What's new

Pakistan to provide arms to Tajikistan, says PM Imran as leaders sign MoUs for cooperation in various fields

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need to improve defence ties with Tajikistan, as the two countries signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in various sectors, including the sale of Pakistan-manufactured arms to the Central Asian country.

The MOUs were signed on the occasion of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's visit to Pakistan, who earlier arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit and was received at the Prime Minister House where he was given a guard of honour.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Prime Minister's Office with the Tajik president after their one-on-one meeting and a ceremony where various MOUs were signed, the premier said: "It is very important to improve our defence ties".

He added that the two leaders had also "discussed and signed MOUs on how to meet Tajikistan's requirement for the kind of weapons that Pakistan makes."

The prime minister said that in his meeting with the Tajik president, they had discussed a range of topics and the chambers of the two countries had signed agreements that would improve "our trade ties".

I knew it. I said it a month ago when the Tajiki delegation visited PK and they didn't only come for Weapons purchase but they also came for defense treaty with Pakistan imo and to come under the nuclear umbrella for their own long term safety.. The turkic states have the turkic council and they suddenly felt alone in the region and there was only one way to go that was Pakistan
 
Hopefully not to fight against Kyrgyz.

I thought Tajiks are ethnics Persians.
 
They are not Persian but Iranic people and culturally same as Iranians. They don't share much in common with Iran nowadays politically they are close to Pakistan. They were Ghurids and they were part of Muhammad of Ghors people or the people he brought with him for the conquest
 
They maybe clowns but what exactly has FC got to do with thread? Its an entire different topic not related to this thread.

On another note i thought you referred to FC as clowns.
 
We lost 10 soldiers just 24 hours ago because we didn't give them proper weapons and equipment to fight

And here these clowns are discussing giving arms to another

First give weapons to your own soldiers so they don't get slaughtered at the hands of the terrorists

It is perfectly related
 
The Indians have an airbase in Tajikistan. This could be part of an initiative to limit the base to a logistical base then allowing it to become a fighter base or keeping a check on the kinds of equipment the Tajiks allow the Indians to bring in.
 
So you are suggesting we should stop ours exports?
FC that fought for several hours and killed several terrorists did not do so without weapons. The only point is why is only FC targeted and what can be done to reduce our causalities?
Again Not related to this. So please get a grip.
 
It will be interesting to see what weapons they are interested in. Also it's good to see the level of cooperation agreed on education and other fields. I hope this moves beyond just conversations and agreements.


The MOUs and agreements signed between the two countries

  • Academic Cooperation Agreement between Tajik Technical University named after academician MS Osimi and Indus University of Pakistan

  • Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry

  • Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

  • Memorandum of Understanding between Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan

  • Memorandum of Understanding between Agency for State Financial Control and Struggle against Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and National Accountability Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Cooperation in the Field of Prevention and Liquidation of Emergency Situations

  • Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of Art and Culture

  • Memorandum of Understanding between Tajik Institute of Languages, Dushanbe Tajikistan and National University of Modern Languages of Pakistan

  • Memorandum of Understanding between Technological University of Tajikistan and Comsats University Islamabad

  • Agreement on International Road Transport

  • Cooperation Programme between Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tajikistan

  • Joint Declaration on Next Steps in Building Strategic Partnership for Regional Solidarity and Integration


Trolling on this thread isn't going to help is it. We've got specific topics to discuss this.
 
