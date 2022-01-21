What's new

Pakistan to pay $11.6m in compensation to Chinese families

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved compensations for the families of the Chinese workers killed and wounded in the Dasu dam attack in July 2021.


















The ECC on Friday met under Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and approved an amount of $11.6 million to be given to the families of the Chinese workers who came under a terror attack on July 14.

According to the reports at the time that attack left 12 people including 9 Chinese worker dead. Another Chinese national died later while a total of 26 Chinese workers were injured.

China temporarily stopped work on the Dasu Dam project.

Pakistan earlier this week decided to compensate the families of the 36 Chinese nationals, aiming to remove a major irritant in bilateral relations.

The Dasu Hydropower Project is funded by the World Bank and does not fall in the scope of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ECC also decided to abolish regulatory duty of 45% on the import of Pine nuts (chilgoza) from Afghanistan.

The meeting has made a key decision of approving trade of some items between Pakistan and Afghanistan in local currency.




The committee also decided to take third party assistance to monitor Kamyab Jawan program and approved a grant of Rs4 billion to the FBR too.

The approval of Rs5 billion to conduct census was also included on the agenda.


Maybe all these payments will actually discipline Pakistan enough to work harder and curtail these attacks in the future. Maybe it's the only way Pakistan will learn, with the good old stick.
 
It is certainly expected to compensate the family of aggrieved. But the amount here seems very steep for 10 deaths (for South Asian standards) 😯
 
Are you in your senses ?

What has the “People” got to do with the killings by terrorists, And why do we have to suffer for their doings ?
 
Well the value of Chinese lives is that much, it's not as cheap as Pakistani lives.
You should have known this already.
 
Compensation standards of the Chinese govt:
http://m.64365.com/zt/gjpc_neirong/
IMG_20220122_034634.jpg


In short, the Chinese govt will compensate the deceased for 20 years' income and funeral expenses.
According to the standards of the Chinese govt, the families of these dead people should receive compensation of RMB 4-5 million (US $600k-800k) per person. At first, I expected that the families of 10 dead people should receive compensation of US $6 million to US $8 million.
10 people were dead and 26 injured. $11.6 million. The amount of compensation is higher than I expected. The reason may be that there are high paid senior technicians among the dead or many of the injured were disabled.
 
As long as there are more IMF loans that can be acquired, Pakistan will never learn.
 
