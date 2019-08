Plus its a disputed territory btw Pak & Ind so india cannot claim that its internal matter otherwise they'll have to say goodbye to Their Monkey KhulbushanYadev aka mubarak patel... now Pakistan can rock the Stage & for long time it will bring international coverage kashmir & Kashmir issue will get highlighted again and again... Indian image will start to sink with their facist policies & economy is already going in reverse gear.

"In Jammu and Kashmir , the line of control resulting from the ceasefire of December 17, 1971, shall be respected by both sides without prejudice to the recognized position of either side. Neither side shall seek to alter it unilaterally, irrespective of mutual differences and legal interpretations. Both sides further undertake to refrain from the threat or the use of force in violation of this line"