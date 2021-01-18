What's new

Pakistan to locally produce China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,053
1
73,367
Country
China
Location
China
Pakistan to locally produce China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 14:29, 04-May-2021

A group of products with logo of CanSinoBIO. /CFP

The local production of China's single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine is set to commence in Pakistan to facilitate its vaccination drive, said Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan on Monday.

Thanking China for supporting Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sultan told local media that China remains a strong partner which had donated vaccines and other supplies and is also transferring technology of vaccine production to Pakistan. The start of the local production of the CanSino vaccine will gradually make Pakistan largely self-sufficient in meeting its COVID-19 vaccine needs.

Sultan also expressed that out of 100 million people eligible for vaccination in the country, the government aimed to vaccinate 70 million by the end of 2021, adding that currently, Pakistan is vaccinating nearly 150,000 people every day, while the government is making efforts to reach a target of 300,000 vaccinations daily.

Pakistan has a population of 220 million and over 2.5 million people have already been vaccinated owing to the proactive strategy of the government for vaccine procurement, the official said. Urging people to continue to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of the virus, said Sultan, adding "vaccines are very important to prevent the virus from spreading, but what is even more important is following SOPs."

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Center, the country had reported 834,146 confirmed cases with 18,149 deaths and 728,044 recoveries as of Sunday.
news.cgtn.com

Pakistan to locally produce China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine

Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said on Monday that the local production of China's single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine is about to commence in the country to facilitate its vaccination drive.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,873
-48
2,465
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Pakistan to locally produce China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 14:29, 04-May-2021

A group of products with logo of CanSinoBIO. /CFP

The local production of China's single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine is set to commence in Pakistan to facilitate its vaccination drive, said Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan on Monday.

Thanking China for supporting Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sultan told local media that China remains a strong partner which had donated vaccines and other supplies and is also transferring technology of vaccine production to Pakistan. The start of the local production of the CanSino vaccine will gradually make Pakistan largely self-sufficient in meeting its COVID-19 vaccine needs.

Sultan also expressed that out of 100 million people eligible for vaccination in the country, the government aimed to vaccinate 70 million by the end of 2021, adding that currently, Pakistan is vaccinating nearly 150,000 people every day, while the government is making efforts to reach a target of 300,000 vaccinations daily.

Pakistan has a population of 220 million and over 2.5 million people have already been vaccinated owing to the proactive strategy of the government for vaccine procurement, the official said. Urging people to continue to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of the virus, said Sultan, adding "vaccines are very important to prevent the virus from spreading, but what is even more important is following SOPs."

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Center, the country had reported 834,146 confirmed cases with 18,149 deaths and 728,044 recoveries as of Sunday.
news.cgtn.com

Pakistan to locally produce China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine

Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said on Monday that the local production of China's single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine is about to commence in the country to facilitate its vaccination drive.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
Click to expand...
Best of luck to Pakistan. This is a thinking in right direction.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,159
5
11,575
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Surya 1 said:
Best of luck to Pakistan. This is a thinking in right direction.
Click to expand...
But the local production rate will be slow. If you are producing anything less than 50 million doses per year than it's too little. But our production rate (filling rate actually) per month will be only 3 million. Now even that is something new and much appreciated in case of Pakistan who have almost no infrastructure, know-how and previous experience with any type of vaccine. But still if you are just filling bottles than you should be atleast filling 7+ million per month.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,890
10
14,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
RealNapster said:
But the local production rate will be slow. If you are producing anything less than 50 million doses per year than it's too little. But our production rate (filling rate actually) per month will be only 3 million. Now even that is something new and much appreciated in case of Pakistan who have almost no infrastructure, know-how and previous experience with any type of vaccine. But still if you are just filling bottles than you should be atleast filling 7+ million per month.
Click to expand...
I hope we also locally produce other important vaccines that are killing similar amount of people if not more

These are regular flu vaccine & pneumovax 13 &23

Pneumonia estimated kill 30,000 americans every year probably more in pakistan
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,159
5
11,575
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
I hope we also locally produce other important vaccines that are killing similar amount of people if not more

These are regular flu vaccine & pneumovax 13 &23

Pneumonia estimated kill 30,000 americans every year probably more in pakistan
Click to expand...
Also vaccine for dog bite and snake bite. We import from India. Rabies vaccine too.
 
B

BoggedDown

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 23, 2008
83
0
122
>> Also vaccine for dog bite and snake bite. We import from India. Rabies vaccine too.

This is old information.

National Institute of Health have started producing those vaccine locally.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,890
10
14,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
RealNapster said:
Also vaccine for dog bite and snake bite. We import from India. Rabies vaccine too.
Click to expand...
There were no cases of rabies reported in USA even though it has wild population that carries it why?
Because they killed vaccinated all dogs

Seems to be very easy fix that peoole in pakistan cant manage..as our system has noone accountable...AC sahab/sahaba just stay in AC rooms and earn jaiz kick backs..

I remeber my family use to pay kick backs to get any and everything done starting from local judges to all the way upto AC
 
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,404
-2
1,000
Country
India
Location
India
@RealNapster

Napster Pai,

Pakistan would need to vaccinate around 140 million or 280 million doses. @ 50 mn dose/month it is about 6 months. Which is not too bad. More importantly, cities and large towns must be vaccinated pronto.

Apart from production, what would be important is the distribution capacity.

Regards
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,159
5
11,575
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
@RealNapster

Napster Pai,

Pakistan would need to vaccinate around 140 million or 280 million doses. @ 50 mn dose/month it is about 6 months. Which is not too bad. More importantly, cities and large towns must be vaccinated pronto.

Apart from production, what would be important is the distribution capacity.

Regards
Click to expand...
I was hoping for 50 million doses per year. But the actual rate is 3 million per month. Which is 36 million doses per year. This would have taken almost 3 years to vaccinate our 100 million adult 18+ population. Buy thank God we are also buying from other sources so this reduces the vaccination time of our adult population to June 2022. Which is too late. We should get ourselve done with vaccination by the end of 2021
 
Last edited:
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,404
-2
1,000
Country
India
Location
India
@RealNapster

Napster Pai,

From whatever I can make out the situation in Pak is much less grim than India. Is it really that necessary for Pak to scale up the Vax programme very fast.

Regards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Pakistan approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Replies
0
Views
194
Morpheus
Morpheus
vi-va
China’s vaccine diplomacy assumes geopolitical importance
Replies
0
Views
281
vi-va
vi-va
vi-va
India Beats China at Its Own Game in Vaccine Diplomacy Fight
Replies
0
Views
109
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom