What's new

Pakistan to learn from Chinese model of poverty alleviation:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
59,295
61
93,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan to learn from Chinese model of poverty alleviation: Former Ambassador Khalid

May 21, 2021





ISLAMABAD – China’s experience of poverty alleviation worth learning for Pakistan and it can alleviate poverty by the approach adopted by the Chinese leadership, said Masood Khalid, former Pakistani Ambassador to China yesterday.

“If Pakistan has to learn from China, it is the Chinese miracle of elimination of absolute poverty, which is unprecedented in human history,” Masood Khalid told CEN.

He said that China has succeeded in addressing the problem of poverty that 800 million people literally have been out of poverty trap.

Besides, as he observed, China has been becoming a knowledge economy. “For knowledge economy, China is investing a lot in research and development, education, science, and technology.”

About the growing Sino-Pak relationship, he said, CPEC itself provides that platform or umbrella to further our cooperation.

“I visited China for the first time in 1981. From then on, whenever I travelled in China, I saw China’s development at full speed and positive changes of people’s lives,” he said. “It remains a mystery, particularly for western scholars, to understand as to how China has been able to achieve. They forget that China has a very rich history of 5,000 years old, and there has been continuity in terms of Chinese value system and culture and traditions.

They don’t fully appreciate how resilient, how hard-working, how diligent, how serious-minded, and how scientifically oriented Chinese people are.

There have been ups and downs in China’s last decades, but CPC decided that we have to change course at the critical moment and they have achieved targets at different stages.

Chinese people and CPC should be proud of their achievements,” said Masood Khalid. “Pakistan, as a friend of China, we not only admire their achievements, we feel very happy over their achievements.”
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,292
186
56,191
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ghazi52 said:
They forget that China has a very rich history of 5,000 years old, and there has been continuity in terms of Chinese value system and culture and traditions.
Click to expand...
After having lived in China he still has not figured out the Chinese success medl. They just copied western culture. Then improved on it. It's that simple.

There is nothing 5,000 about the CCP.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GlobalVillageSpace
Uprooting Corruption: Lessons from China
Replies
0
Views
82
GlobalVillageSpace
GlobalVillageSpace
ghazi52
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Agriculture
Replies
1
Views
195
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Pakistan hails socio-economic development in Xinjiang
Replies
0
Views
167
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ASKardar
Featured President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan awards on outgoing Chinese envoy
Replies
0
Views
642
ASKardar
ASKardar
ghazi52
Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM
Replies
11
Views
613
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom