Pakistan to lead the way for evolving joint strategy against Islamophobia: PM
Imran Khan emphasises again need to apprise western world about sensitivities of Muslims
NEWS DESK October 30, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will take the lead in engaging with the leaders of the Muslim world to evolve a joint strategy to effectively counter the growing Islamophobia in the western world.
He was addressing the concluding session of National Rehmatul Lil Alameen Conference in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in Islamabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.
The premier said the European countries have no understanding of sensitivities of Muslims and added that it is "our responsibility to apprise them of the sentiments of Muslim community".
Earlier this week, Pakistan had condemned the republication of blasphemous caricatures in France and the Islamophobic remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron, with lodging strong protest with French ambassador, followed by the passage of resolutions in both house of parliament.
Referring to his letters that the prime minister had written to the world leaders, Imran Khan said he will personally contact them to chalk out at common strategy against Islamophobia.
“Today, we are confronting a growing concern and restlessness amongst our Ummah as they see the rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks, through ridicule and mockery on our beloved Prophet (PBUH) in the Western world, especially Europe,” the he said in the letter.
PM Imran said hurting the sentiments of Muslims in the guise of freedom of expression cannot be allowed.
Pakistan was carved out with the vision to build it on the principles of state of Madina, he added. “We are confronting problems today because unfortunately we deviated from the ideology of founding fathers.”
He also announced that a law will be also passed which will make it compulsory for the students to study the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Addressing the conference, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said we can address the issues faced by society including climate change by taking guidance from the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
He also condemned the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron backing the publication of blasphemous caricatures which has hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.
