Pakistan to lead the way for evolving joint strategy against Islamophobia: PM

There is only one way to overcome Islamophobia at the fundamental level: building a modern Muslim country with an advanced economy. So far no Muslim-majority country has come even close to this.



Prove that Islam can be modern, that Muslim countries can run sophisticated economy as well as innovate.



Most importantly: don't play the victimized minority-role designated to you by Western liberals. They want you as vote banks and they want to keep you crying so that they build up their own political capital as white saviors. And they don't really care about you. Muslims are poor, miserable, suffering violence, fine, as long as Muslims in the West vote them or their designated Muslim token face.



Imagine if Pakistan has a per capita GDP at, say, 10000 dollars. That's not as high as Western Europe, but with a population of 220 million, Pakistan will be a major power on the global political and economic stage. Military power comes from economic power. Pakistan will have its own modern factories to produce sophisticated products, its own financial market and modern infrastructure. People will look at this and stop saying that Islam is not compatible with modernity.



Merely appealing to the religious fervor of Muslims is not the correct way. The more you do so, the more the rest of world will laugh at you, seeing you only as crying babies. Development, development and development! That's the key to make the rest of the world respect you.



As a non-Muslim who is interested in Islam and is learning Farsi, I firmly believe that Muslim countries can be modern. The reason why they are poor is not because of Islam itself, but because of the social-economic structure historically generated by centuries of oppression, exploitation (by colonial forces as well as local feudal lords) and Imperialism. Western liberals don't want you to see this, and they want to put you in a victimhood mentality forever. Shouting more and more slogans won't help. Having some Muslim token faces in the Western liberal world won't help. People like Mehdi Hasan won't really make a difference.



Decolonize your mind from Western liberals. Teach science and engineering in your own language. Make social science compatible with your local society rather than pandering to the liberal narrative. The future of Muslims lies in their own countries rather than in the lives of Western liberal Muslims.