Pakistan to lead the way for evolving joint strategy against Islamophobia: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will take the lead in engaging with the leaders of the Muslim world to evolve a joint strategy to effectively counter the growing Islamophobia in the western world.

He was addressing the concluding session of National Rehmatul Lil Alameen Conference in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in Islamabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier said the European countries have no understanding of sensitivities of Muslims and added that it is "our responsibility to apprise them of the sentiments of Muslim community".

Earlier this week, Pakistan had condemned the republication of blasphemous caricatures in France and the Islamophobic remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron, with lodging strong protest with French ambassador, followed by the passage of resolutions in both house of parliament.
Referring to his letters that the prime minister had written to the world leaders, Imran Khan said he will personally contact them to chalk out at common strategy against Islamophobia.


“Today, we are confronting a growing concern and restlessness amongst our Ummah as they see the rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks, through ridicule and mockery on our beloved Prophet (PBUH) in the Western world, especially Europe,” the he said in the letter.
PM Imran said hurting the sentiments of Muslims in the guise of freedom of expression cannot be allowed.

Pakistan was carved out with the vision to build it on the principles of state of Madina, he added. “We are confronting problems today because unfortunately we deviated from the ideology of founding fathers.”

He also announced that a law will be also passed which will make it compulsory for the students to study the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Addressing the conference, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said we can address the issues faced by society including climate change by taking guidance from the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He also condemned the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron backing the publication of blasphemous caricatures which has hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

There is only one way to overcome Islamophobia at the fundamental level: building a modern Muslim country with an advanced economy. So far no Muslim-majority country has come even close to this.

Prove that Islam can be modern, that Muslim countries can run sophisticated economy as well as innovate.

Most importantly: don't play the victimized minority-role designated to you by Western liberals. They want you as vote banks and they want to keep you crying so that they build up their own political capital as white saviors. And they don't really care about you. Muslims are poor, miserable, suffering violence, fine, as long as Muslims in the West vote them or their designated Muslim token face.

Imagine if Pakistan has a per capita GDP at, say, 10000 dollars. That's not as high as Western Europe, but with a population of 220 million, Pakistan will be a major power on the global political and economic stage. Military power comes from economic power. Pakistan will have its own modern factories to produce sophisticated products, its own financial market and modern infrastructure. People will look at this and stop saying that Islam is not compatible with modernity.

Merely appealing to the religious fervor of Muslims is not the correct way. The more you do so, the more the rest of world will laugh at you, seeing you only as crying babies. Development, development and development! That's the key to make the rest of the world respect you.

As a non-Muslim who is interested in Islam and is learning Farsi, I firmly believe that Muslim countries can be modern. The reason why they are poor is not because of Islam itself, but because of the social-economic structure historically generated by centuries of oppression, exploitation (by colonial forces as well as local feudal lords) and Imperialism. Western liberals don't want you to see this, and they want to put you in a victimhood mentality forever. Shouting more and more slogans won't help. Having some Muslim token faces in the Western liberal world won't help. People like Mehdi Hasan won't really make a difference.

Decolonize your mind from Western liberals. Teach science and engineering in your own language. Make social science compatible with your local society rather than pandering to the liberal narrative. The future of Muslims lies in their own countries rather than in the lives of Western liberal Muslims.
 
Western liberals don't want you to see this, and they want to put you in a victimhood mentality forever. Shouting more and more slogans won't help. Having some Muslim token faces in the Western liberal world won't help. People like Mehdi Hasan won't really make a difference.
Spot on. Muslims should not get caught up with other people's agenda. Instead be our own arbitrators. The liberals can easily change their mind if we stay at their mercy.
 
Imran Khan’s efforts will fail simply because the Muslim world is so divided: not only do you have the usual Sunni-Shia split but the Sunni world is divided...and even subdivided.

Interesting that only two countries that are leading the charge, Pakistan and Turkey, while the response of other Muslim countries have been lukewarm.

Why would the West listen to Turkey, who has been antagonistic since Erdogan came to power, or Pakistan, a moribund country with no diplomatic influence whatsoever?

It will fall on deaf ears.
 
Imran Khan’s efforts will fail simply because the Muslim world is so divided: not only do you have the usual Sunni-Shia split but the Sunni world is divided...and even subdivided.

Interesting that only two countries that are leading the charge, Pakistan and Turkey, while the response of other Muslim countries have been lukewarm.

Why would the West listen to Turkey, who has been antagonistic since Erdogan came to power, or Pakistan, a moribund country with no diplomatic influence whatsoever?

It will fall on deaf ears.
From horses mouth:
www.france24.com

France urges Arab countries to stop boycott of French products

France urged Arab countries on Sunday to stop calls for boycotts of French products, while President Emmanuel Macron vowed the country would never give in to Islamic radicals.
www.france24.com www.france24.com
www.aa.com.tr

OIC slams French incitement against Islam, prophet

Organization of Islamic Cooperation says it condemns any crime committed in name of any religion - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
Organization of Islamic Cooperation: Institutional Efforts to Address Islamophobia
 
I wish him all the best but short term nothing really effective can be done. There is no Muslim world, there is a world with muslim countries in it. We don't cooperate or coordinate. For us to do that we need a Pan-national body to look out for wider Muslim interests and work for the development of the wider Muslim world. That was the Caliphate but we don't have one anymore and we have no ideas on how to transition a group of nation states into one.

In my mind the EU model is key. We need a Muslim EU, but the EU was built on the basis of shared economic interests, primarily economic interest. We have under developed economies. Even the wealthier Muslim nations are wealthy off the back of natural resources rather than productivity. Turkey, Indonesia and maybe Malaysia are the exceptions.

As mentioned earlier by @EGalois the key is economic development. until we develop our economies and have something that other Muslim nations want - we won't see progress. Once we are making and selling things to each other, there will be a reason to build ties - the marketplace. Religion is for the masses - the leadership simply don't care.
 
I wish him all the best but short term nothing really effective can be done. There is no Muslim world, there is a world with muslim countries in it. We don't cooperate or coordinate. For us to do that we need a Pan-national body to look out for wider Muslim interests and work for the development of the wider Muslim world. That was the Caliphate but we don't have one anymore and we have no ideas on how to transition a group of nation states into one.

In my mind the EU model is key. We need a Muslim EU, but the EU was built on the basis of shared economic interests, primarily economic interest. We have under developed economies. Even the wealthier Muslim nations are wealthy off the back of natural resources rather than productivity. Turkey, Indonesia and maybe Malaysia are the exceptions.

As mentioned earlier by @EGalois the key is economic development. until we develop our economies and have something that other Muslim nations want - we won't see progress. Once we are making and selling things to each other, there will be a reason to build ties - the marketplace. Religion is for the masses - the leadership simply don't care.
Whatever happened to the Muslim block SMQ is working hard to build?
 
Good but.....

He should talk about not offending non Muslims too. The should also devise a strategy to teach to all Muslims to behave correctly and respect the laws of the country where they are.

I remember that when I was young we were allowed to perform qurbani without restrictions.
You will agree with me if I say France was respecting us.

And one day French authorities restricted severely the qurbani.
Oh now some of you will call that being part of islamophobia.
But here is the context about those restrictions: Muslims were performing qurbani everywhere, and were throwing whoop and sheepskins everywhere in the streets. Could you imagine the scenes ?
It was our jahils behaviour that pushed them to pass laws about restrictions on qurbani.
So now are they still islamophobic ?
And this only one thing I have mentioned. Had you know the real situation, it would be expected that France will pass more laws against our own wrong behavior.

So it’s not simple as devising a plan a strategy about this about that. First of all you have to analyse the situation on the ground and understand it properly.

May Allah help Muslims and non Muslims.
 
Imran Khan’s efforts will fail simply because the Muslim world is so divided: not only do you have the usual Sunni-Shia split but the Sunni world is divided...and even subdivided.

Interesting that only two countries that are leading the charge, Pakistan and Turkey, while the response of other Muslim countries have been lukewarm.

Why would the West listen to Turkey, who has been antagonistic since Erdogan came to power, or Pakistan, a moribund country with no diplomatic influence whatsoever?

It will fall on deaf ears.
Then within the borders of Pakistan, society needs to reconcile itself to no longer be divided. Make our house strong and United and the best environment so that it can attract foreign investment and talent to become modern and competitive.

how ever a nation does it, domestic unity and a culture of self-sacrifice is the only way we can have a nation that grows exponentially and with that acceleration, a global voice worth listening too.

we must also be part of the global cultural and technological advancement. Our contribution needs to be Central for it to have weight. Little Taiwan with its population of 23 million is a global leader in semiconductors and therefore still holds global importance and influence. Israeli tech startups are key to global innovations, and German products are the “thing inside the thing inside the thing”. We need to be a core part of the future if we are to have a voice in the future.
 
In my mind the EU model is key. We need a Muslim EU, but the EU was built on the basis of shared economic interests, primarily economic interest. We have under developed economies. Even the wealthier Muslim nations are wealthy off the back of natural resources rather than productivity. Turkey, Indonesia and maybe Malaysia are the exceptions.
You could not stay intact with Bangladesh. Now you think of a wider political and economic union
Who says dreaming does not help ?
 
You could not stay intact with Bangladesh. Now you think of a wider political and economic union
Who says dreaming does not help ?
Your nation exists doesn't it? A collection of radom states United by thier love of rape and lack of toilets. It doesn't take much apparently.
 
I wish him all the best but short term nothing really effective can be done. There is no Muslim world, there is a world with muslim countries in it. We don't cooperate or coordinate. For us to do that we need a Pan-national body to look out for wider Muslim interests and work for the development of the wider Muslim world. That was the Caliphate but we don't have one anymore and we have no ideas on how to transition a group of nation states into one.

In my mind the EU model is key. We need a Muslim EU, but the EU was built on the basis of shared economic interests, primarily economic interest. We have under developed economies. Even the wealthier Muslim nations are wealthy off the back of natural resources rather than productivity. Turkey, Indonesia and maybe Malaysia are the exceptions.

As mentioned earlier by @EGalois the key is economic development. until we develop our economies and have something that other Muslim nations want - we won't see progress. Once we are making and selling things to each other, there will be a reason to build ties - the marketplace. Religion is for the masses - the leadership simply don't care.
I don't think the EU model is feasible for Muslims. Each Muslim country has its own geography, culture and neighbors. It's nigh impossible to integrate the economy of all Muslim countries. The EU can do that because they share the same geographical region as well as no significant sectarian differences between countries. Muslim world are geographically disintegrated, and economically separated. Each Muslim country should find its own way to development.
 
