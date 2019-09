It's not a political decision but religious invite. Who is the follower of Sikh Dharam who wouldn't be happy on this occasion? Followers of Baba G Guru Nanak Sab has been requesting the opening of Kartpur since decades and here it is... the much-awaited moment has arrived.



Now if Modi or Congress would resist, they would message Sikhs that India's hatred for Pakistan is bigger than their religious happiness. Who wants to give this message to Indian Sikhs?

Click to expand...