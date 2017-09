In 2001 i had gone to Khairpur by road criss-crossing through different villages in interior Sindh, and we saw these huge piles of RED on the side of the roads. When we went closer we found that they were tomatoes rotting away left there by the farmers as they had a bumper crop and couldn't sell them all. It would have been better if we had a small food processing plant that could have used them instead of them just rotting away.







why would us buying tomotoes from Iran upset Saudis?

Click to expand...