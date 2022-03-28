What's new

Pakistan to host Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers after India Scheme Exposed

India has lost the hosting rights for Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers after letting Indian players play for Nepal’s team illegally. The qualifying competition will now take place in Pakistan.

International Tent Pegging Federation has canceled the qualifying round for the World Cup in India after India unrightfully included its horsemen in Nepal team impersonating to be Nepalese. The fraud was unveiled by the Indian media itself.

According to the reports, India firstly registered Nepal on its own and then made Indian players wear Nepal’s jerseys. After Indian media exposed the scam, International Tent Pegging Federation ripped off the hosting rights from India.

The event where India tried to trick the governing body took place in March 2022. Also, Indian horsemen impersonating Nepalese players have been suspended by ITPF.

277100098_163776669351091_6726172533074014148_n.jpg
 
Congratulations.

You should now be clear favourites to win.

just curiousity.

How many of you have tried tent-pegging yourselves?
 
Another EFI shocker: Inquiry committee says it never found riders guilty of impersonation

Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst



NEW DELHI: The controversy surrounding the impersonation by Indian riders who represented Nepal during the ITPF Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers has got a new twist, almost a year after the shocking incident was first reported by TOI.
The committee investigating the ‘fake’ participation of ‘Nepalese horsemen’ during the qualifiers in Greater Noida revealed on Saturday that it had never recommended the suspension of Indian riders in its report to the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), and that it didn’t find the four participants “guilty of any impersonation or wrongdoing whatsoever”.

On the contrary, Col (retd) Rakesh Solanki, who headed the committee as its chairman, informed that the report had made adverse observations in respect to the functioning of the EFI, its office bearers, including secretary general Col Jaiveer Singh, and the Executive Committee (EC).
In an email exclusively shared with TOI, Nair wrote: “…on the contrary, much against the general expectation and anticipation, the four riders (who have been suspended by the EFI) have been given a clean chit in the report (by the committee). We make it clear that we have NOT found the four riders guilty of any impersonation or any wrongdoing whatsoever. A plain reading of the report would demonstrate this.
"Action said to have been taken by the EFI against four riders on the basis of our report is not only contrary to its findings, but is also a gross misrepresentation of the facts and of what the report actually states.
“Additionally, the report has passed observations in respect to the functioning of the EFI, its office bearers and the EC. EFI’s contention that ‘we have no role to play in the incident’ is incorrect,” Nair added.
TOI had, in its edition dated March 15, exclusively reported how the EFI made the quartet of Indian riders scapegoats by suspending them for two years each to save its own officials. However, following Nair’s admission that the committee didn’t recommend any sanctions, it would be interesting to see what defense the EFI comes out with this time.

In a related development, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, Narinder Dhruv Batra, has also written a scathing letter to Col Singh, accusing the EFI of bringing the Indian sports ecosystem into disrepute by its actions. This after some of the Pakistan-based news channels ran stories on the impersonation scam defaming the country.

“Are you suggesting that since tent pegging is not an Olympic event, a federation can get away with such unethical acts allowing Indians to compete as nationals of another country. This is a very serious offence and, if the Indian Penal Code (section 419) is invoked, it can even include imprisonment for those who perpetrated this act. The actions of EFI has brought strong disrepute to the community of sports administrators and is a matter of grave concern for everyone in the Indian sports ecosystem,” Batra added.
 

