Pakistan to host Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers after India Scheme Exposed

Another EFI shocker: Inquiry committee says it never found riders guilty of impersonation
Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
NEW DELHI: The controversy surrounding the impersonation by Indian riders who represented Nepal
during the ITPF Tent Pegging World Cup
Qualifiers has got a new twist, almost a year after the shocking incident was first reported by TOI.
The committee investigating the ‘fake’ participation of ‘Nepalese horsemen’ during the qualifiers in Greater Noida revealed on Saturday that it had never recommended the suspension of Indian riders in its report to the Equestrian Federation of India
(EFI), and that it didn’t find the four participants “guilty of any impersonation or wrongdoing whatsoever”.
On the contrary, Col (retd) Rakesh Solanki
, who headed the committee as its chairman, informed that the report had made adverse observations in respect to the functioning of the EFI, its office bearers, including secretary general Col Jaiveer Singh
, and the Executive Committee (EC).
In an email exclusively shared with TOI, Nair wrote: “…on the contrary, much against the general expectation and anticipation, the four riders (who have been suspended by the EFI) have been given a clean chit in the report (by the committee). We make it clear that we have NOT found the four riders guilty of any impersonation or any wrongdoing whatsoever. A plain reading of the report would demonstrate this.
"Action said to have been taken by the EFI against four riders on the basis of our report is not only contrary to its findings, but is also a gross misrepresentation of the facts and of what the report actually states.
“Additionally, the report has passed observations in respect to the functioning of the EFI, its office bearers and the EC. EFI’s contention that ‘we have no role to play in the incident’ is incorrect,” Nair added.
TOI had, in its edition dated March 15, exclusively reported how the EFI made the quartet of Indian riders scapegoats by suspending them for two years each to save its own officials. However, following Nair’s admission that the committee didn’t recommend any sanctions, it would be interesting to see what defense the EFI comes out with this time.
In a related development, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, Narinder Dhruv Batra, has also written a scathing letter to Col Singh, accusing the EFI of bringing the Indian sports ecosystem into disrepute by its actions. This after some of the Pakistan-based news channels ran stories on the impersonation scam defaming the country.
“Are you suggesting that since tent pegging
is not an Olympic event, a federation can get away with such unethical acts allowing Indians to compete as nationals of another country. This is a very serious offence and, if the Indian Penal Code (section 419) is invoked, it can even include imprisonment for those who perpetrated this act. The actions of EFI has brought strong disrepute to the community of sports administrators and is a matter of grave concern for everyone in the Indian sports ecosystem,” Batra added.