Pakistan to host Indian and chinese army in NCTC pabbi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
India
India
khansaheeb said:
Better have some fantastic tea ready for the Indian contingent and keep them away from rivers else the Chinese might just be tempted.
When were we too poor that time we finance to 91k army (POW) for Tea, Lunch and Dinner.... So, giving a tea example is nothing to me!
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
India
India
ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
Pakistan
United States
:lol: those who claimed that they would invade ajk,gb and have breakfast in lahore followed by lunch in peshawar gym khaana are now asking Pakistan Army for anti terror training! oh the irony, THE I ROW NYYYYYYY!!! haaaaym... :disagree: :coffee:
Khanate said:
Could you tell that to the 196 million Indians who sleep hungry every day? This is almost the entire population of Pakistan.
more like 1196 million indians who sleep hungry everyday...
 
FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
India
United States
GumNaam said:
:lol: those who claimed that they would invade ajk,gb and have breakfast in lahore followed by lunch in peshawar gym khaana are now asking Pakistan Army for anti terror training! oh the irony, THE I ROW NYYYYYYY!!! haaaaym... :disagree: :coffee:

more like 1196 million indians who sleep hungry everyday...
You have no idea what SCO is right!! and naturally assumed with your brainwashed mindset that all these countries are asking PA for anti-terror training :omghaha:

While we are smoking your proxies along LoC, your FC is getting pounded by BLA on your western front
 
