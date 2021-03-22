Pakistan to host Indian and chinese army in NCTC pabbi

Reichsmarschall
New Recruit
When were we too poor that time we finance to 91k army (POW) for Tea, Lunch and Dinner.... So, giving a tea example is nothing to me!Better have some fantastic tea ready for the Indian contingent and keep them away from rivers else the Chinese might just be tempted.
Do you know the count in Pakistan or should I share with you? Please take care of your house then points on other.Could you tell that to the 196 million Indians who sleep hungry every day? This is almost the entire population of Pakistan.
You have no idea what SCO is right!! and naturally assumed with your brainwashed mindset that all these countries are asking PA for anti-terror trainingthose who claimed that they would invade ajk,gb and have breakfast in lahore followed by lunch in peshawar gym khaana are now asking Pakistan Army for anti terror training! oh the irony, THE I ROW NYYYYYYY!!! haaaaym...
